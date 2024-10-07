‘We always seem to find a way’: How novice farmers created a pumpkin patch in Grayslake

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Matt and Brandy Tobie bought a Grayslake farm in February and turned it into a pumpkin patch with hay rides, a corn maze and more for the season. Matt drives the tractor for the nightly family rides, as well as rides for visitors to the farm.

A mix of past and present comes to life when a bouncy house is placed on a 161-year-old farm in Grayslake.

The unlikely combination mirrors that of the historic 20-acre property and its new owners, Matt and Brandy Tobie, who, despite their complete lack of farming experience, purchased the land in February and got to work on creating a pumpkin patch.

Starting a pumpkin farm may seem an odd choice for a young married couple with three children under the age of 8 and day jobs running a restoration business.

But the Grayslake residents always dreamed of operating a farm, and were even more determined when they realized they had to travel far from home for their children to enjoy a favorite fall tradition.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

After two years or searching, the couple found the farm at 2070 W. Peterson Road. Months of preparations later, they began offering weekly pumpkin farm events on Sept. 21 at their Tobie Family Farm.

“The greatest feature is probably its location because there’s nothing like it in the vicinity,” Matt Tobie said.

Used to restoring buildings not farmland, the Tobies’ new farm required dedication. In addition to basic yard work, they learned how to work the ground for their corn maze, planted their own pumpkin patch and constructed buildings for their animals.

Most recently, the Tobies are working to restore the century-old barn and house, which the family eventually will move into.

“We have a saying around the house; ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done,’” Matt Tobie said.

The couple understands the importance of becoming knowledgeable about farming and has found guidance through some of the experts around them.

“We had so many questions and so many dead ends, and the local farming community has been … so helpful,” Matt Tobie said.

The couple’s business, Tobie Sheet Metal, helps preserve valuable buildings while also improving their use. They take great pride in preserving the knowledge and building techniques that have upheld the world’s oldest buildings, according to their website.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

“My experience working on historic buildings gives me a solid understanding of older construction, and with that the confidence that the house and barn were worth restoring, whereas others might have just thought to demolish them,” Matt Tobie said.

The Tobies also have educated themselves on the history of the farm. Built in the middle of the Civil War, the house originally had no heat, electricity or plumbing. They learned the property was homesteaded in the 1850s, and has remained 20 acres since.

Through the 1861 Lake County Atlas they were able to find the original owners, Michael and Catherine Traut, and Matt visited their grave sites at Ivanhoe Cemetery near Mundelein.

“History of Chicago and Lake County’s history is really important to me … honestly, everybody’s history should be important to them,” Matt Tobie said.

The couple is not planning on diminishing the farm’s history as they develop it further.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

While raising three young children, operating a business and now running a farm is a lot to take on, Matt described he and Brandy as “an amazing team.”

“We always seem to find a way,” he added.

Entering the farming business also has increased the Tobies’ connection to their community. The Tobie Family Farm’s has found overwhelming support from the volunteers that help them run events, as well as in friends simply extending a hand.

“It’s crazy … how many people just at the drop of a hat come down and help you out when they know you’re in a jam,” Matt Tobie said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

Tobie Family Farm is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 27.

Visitors can attend for free, but will need to purchase tickets for some activities, including the corn maze, hayride, barrel train and bounce house. For more information, visit tobiefamilyfarm.com/.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

The Tobies opened their pumpkin farm with families in mind, knowing how difficult it can be to find events suitable for kids of all ages.

“We wanted to set it up from a parent’s point of view, where you can come and enjoy some of the free stuff and if you and your kids want to do some of the paid attractions, you can just do them as you please,” Matt Tobie said.