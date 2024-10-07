House 51st candidates discuss Democratic control of Springfield

Tosi Ufodike

Nabeela Syed

During a recent endorsement interview held by the Daily Herald, candidates for the 51st House District expressed differing views about Democratic control of Springfield, but both said they would be bipartisan.

Incumbent Nabeela Syed said she consistently works across the aisle, but defended the record of state Democrats. The Palatine Democrat highlighted the accomplishments of her party by invoking the legacy of former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“I probably think about Bruce Rauner more often than I would like to, because I hear about the horror stories from when social services all across our state were about to shut their doors,” Syed said. “They were about to stop their services because Gov. Rauner was cutting funding.”

She said Illinois’ financial position has changed dramatically under Democratic leadership, with nine credit upgrades in the past three years.

“Better ratings from bond agencies means lower costs for infrastructure projects,” she said.

Syed’s challenger, Hawthorn Woods Republican and Ela Township Trustee Tosi Ufodike, said people are sick of one-party rule.

“Illinois is a one-party state,” Ufodike said. “And I think we definitely need some diversity in Springfield.”

Responding to Syed’s comments about the state’s strides under Democratic leadership, she said, “Everybody can talk about the years that Rauner was governor,” but she said Pritzker is not “the best governor ever.”

She added, “A lot of minorities are leaving the state of Illinois. A lot of small businesses are leaving the state of Illinois.”

“We don’t mention that (Rauner’s) governorship was the one that really helped immigrants in sanctuary cities and made it legal for a lot of people to come into this country,” she added.

Both said they would reach across the aisle.

Syed said whenever she has a bill, she makes sure to include Republican cosponsors.

“Across party lines, regardless of party lines, I am committed to getting that work done, because I know that we have to put constituents first,” she said.

Ufodike pointed to her work as a township trustee, which is nonpartisan.

“We don’t talk Republican. We don’t talk Democrat. We just talk how we can best serve our community,” she said.

The 51st House District includes parts of Palatine, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Kildeer, Deer Park, Long Grove, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich, and Hawthorn Woods.