Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson to face challenge in run for reelection

Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson

Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson won office unopposed four years ago, but will be challenged in her bid for a second term next year.

Village Trustee Matthew Hickey, whose four-year term is up for contest in April, has launched a campaign for the Libertyville's top elected post.

Libertyville village Trustee Matthew Hickey

Both were elected to their respective positions in 2021, a transformative time for the village board with new occupants chosen for five of its seven seats.

Johnson, a retired corporate attorney, recently posted her “Leadership You Know” catchphrase from campaign signs four years ago, saying she is committed to smart growth and good decisions for the village.

Hickey is a longtime community volunteer and stay-at-home parent with an extensive background in urban planning, community development and commercial real estate.

He said he loves Libertyville and is “deeply invested” in its future. The campaign message “Libertyville Together” is about building a government that's “truly responsive” to needs of residents, he said.

Johnson headed the village's plan commission/zoning board of appeals for nine years before being elected trustee in 2007.

She became the first new Libertyville mayor in 12 years when Terry Weppler chose not to seek a fourth term and recruited her for the post. She was the second woman and the first person of color to serve as Libertyville mayor.

Hickey was one of three candidates who ran unopposed for three spots on the village board in 2021.

In the past four years, the village has taken significant actions, such as selling the former Libertyville Sports Complex, investing millions of dollars in stormwater and park improvements, and approving a senior housing development on Peterson Road.

Other issues, such as the future of the long-shuttered Liberty Theater, remain unresolved, while other decisions, such as on a new police station, are pending.

Johnson noted her extensive experience in village government but deferred a detailed statement of candidacy until after the Nov. 18 filing deadline for municipal and other local offices.

Hickey in an introduction to residents said he has strengthened local business through resiliency and facade grants and advocated for responsible development that maintains the village character.

He also said he advocates for fair bidding for services to ensure transparency, giving residents a stronger voice in development decisions, and streaming meetings and sharing more information online.