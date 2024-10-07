New garden-style community with 336 apartments breaks ground in South Elgin

Authentix South Elgin, a new garden-style community featuring 336 apartment homes, recently broke ground. It will offer studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The development is located at the northwest corner of Lancaster Road and McLean Boulevard. Courtesy of Continental Properties

Continental Properties recently broke ground on Authentix South Elgin, a new garden-style community featuring 336 apartment homes.

It will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with private, ground-level entries designed for convenience and privacy. The development is located at the northwest corner of Lancaster Road and McLean Boulevard, just one mile from Continental’s Springs at South Elgin community.

Authentix Apartments offers open-concept layouts, high-quality finishes, abundant natural light, and on-site customer service and maintenance teams. Amenities include a resort-style pool, a community clubhouse, an outdoor grill area, a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a leash-free dog park with a pet spa. All Authentix Apartments are pet-friendly with no weight limit, according to a press release.

“At Continental Properties, we are dedicated to creating communities that truly meet the needs of our residents,” said Heather Riggs, vice president of multifamily operations at Continental Properties. “Building on the positive feedback of our Springs at South Elgin community, which boasts a 4.6-star rating on Google with 111 customer reviews, we couldn’t be more excited to build a second apartment community in South Elgin.”

Authentix South Elgin is situated near South Elgin Crossing and other nearby shopping centers including Kohl’s, Target, Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market, South Elgin Commons, CVS, and Walmart Super Center. The community is 10 miles from Interstate 90 and less than 10 minutes from U.S. Route 20, providing easy access to major roadways.

“Positioned in a prime location on newly widened McLean Boulevard near the Randall Road corridor, Authentix South Elgin is an exciting addition to our portfolio in the Chicago metropolitan area representative of our commitment to attainable housing,” said Erik Hahn, vice president of acquisitions at Continental Properties. “The success of our nearby Springs at South Elgin community demonstrates the strong appeal of this area, and we’re proud to continue our great relationship with the village of South Elgin as we bring this new community to life.”

Pre-leasing for Authentix South Elgin will begin in the spring of 2025. Move-ins are expected in late summer of 2025 with the completion of the community clubhouse and first building.