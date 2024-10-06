Are we there yet? Illinois’ drive to 1 million EVs is still in second gear

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com People check out some of the newest EV offerings Thursday during a Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace.

In 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a moon shot goal — 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030.

How’s that going?

There’s a significant “meh” factor when it comes to consumer attitudes about EVs, experts said Thursday at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s Chicago Drives Electric media day in Oakbrook Terrace.

But, there’s positive news on charging networks. And, inch by inch, battery-powered cars are gaining market share, analysts noted.

Here are some key points about the current and future state of EVs in Illinois.

Not flying off the shelves

Many U.S. car dealers are uneasy about consumer demand and the industry’s overall EV strategy, according to a survey by CDK Global, a major auto software supplier.

Three out of four dealers think electrics will have a negative impact on profits.

“They believe that they’re not going to be making as much money selling EVs,” CDK analyst David Thomas explained.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Matt McAlear, Dodge Brand CEO, talks about the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack electric vehicle, during the Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s Chicago Drives Electric event Thursday in Oakbrook Terrace.

Interestingly, when asked to predict when EVs will comprise half of sales, 48% of auto dealers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin said five to 15 years; 33% said more than 15 years. About 19% project it will take decades.

Nationwide, just 7% of customers were moderately to extremely interested in EVs compared to 18% in Illinois and the four other states, CDK found.

Top concerns are range, complicated or lengthy charging, and cost.

But numbers are up

At the same time, more than 8% of new U.S. car sales are EVs, which translates into more than 1.2 million vehicles, Midwest Automotive Media Association President Rob Duffer said.

“Lithium batteries are down, MSRPs are dropping for EVs, more people are buying them. There’s a lot to be excited about,” Duffer noted.

In the past 12 months, state EV registrations have climbed from 82,000 to 113,000, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Jack Cruikshank explained.

Additionally, “we’re pushing 100” EV models,” Cars.com Road Test Editor Brian Normile noted. “Things are growing, choices are increasing.”

More chargers coming

Range anxiety is real for some consumers, particularly in colder climates, and the nation’s charging station network isn’t ready for prime time, officials acknowledge.

As of Thursday, Illinois has 1,119 public fast chargers and 2,481 public Level 2 chargers, for a total of 3,600 statewide.

An influx of federal grants will change the landscape in the coming months with charging units coming to locations including shopping centers and gas stations, the IEPA said.

About $70 million has been allocated for fast chargers that are being built now, Cruikshank said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Moderator Rob Duffer, Midwest Automotive Media Association president, directs questions to panelists including ComEd executive Cristina Botero, IEPA official Jack Cruikshank, Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters and Brian Normile of Cars.com, during the Chicago Automobile Trade Association’s Chicago Drives Electric event.

“In the next 18 months, we hope to triple the number of public fast chargers across the state of Illinois.”

What’s the difference between chargers? Typically, direct current/fast chargers provide 100 to 300-plus miles of power for every 30 minutes of charging. Level 2 chargers provide 25 miles for every hour.

Financial aid

For school districts seeking electric buses or municipalities eyeing EV trucks, ComEd officials announced a new rebate program. Discounts range from $5,000 to $180,000 and are provided at purchase with limited paperwork, the utility said.

For more information, go to comed.com/about-us/clean-energy/electric-vehicle-rebate-program.

What else? Consumers intrigued by EVs but unsure about home-charging can pick up tips at ComEd and Powering Chicago.

Whatever you do, get a licensed professional to advise, said electrician Elbert Walters, executive director of Powering Chicago.

“Not your Uncle Jim. Not your cousin Bob. And not Larry the next-door neighbor who used to be an electrician but now is an accountant,” he said.

Eye candy

The Chicago Auto Show isn’t until February, but Dodge touted its electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack at the forum. Although an EV, the Charger can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, Dodge Brand CEO Matt McAlear enthused.

The muscle car also stays true to its roots with a classic bass engine growl but since it’s 2024, the noise can be turned down to avoid alienating neighbors.

