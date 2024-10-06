Man hospitalized after late-night shooting Saturday in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating a shooting on the west side of the city late Saturday night that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m.in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive.

Those involved are known to each other and have been accounted for, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division are investigating. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.