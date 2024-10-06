Car crashes through wall of Buffalo Grove Walgreens store

No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the exterior wall of a Walgreens store Saturday in Buffalo Grove, police said.

According to police, a Nissan Altima breached the brick wall of the store at 15 N. Buffalo Grove Road at about 10:30 a.m., causing damage to the exterior and interior of the building. Window frames also were damaged, but the glass remained intact, police said.

The driver told police she was pulling into a parking spot on the south side of the building when she suffered a leg cramp, preventing her from moving her foot off the gas and onto the brake pedal, authorities said.

The driver was not cited and the business remained open after the crash, police said.