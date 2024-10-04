Owners of Waukegan plant that exploded in 2019 killing 4 agrees to $1.3 million fine

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2019 Owners of AB Specialty Solutions in Waukegan have agreed to pay a $1.3 million fine stemming from an explosion and fire at the company’s manufacturing plant in 2019 that killed four workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the settlement agreement earlier this week that also requires the company to implement numerous new safety procedures.

The May 3, 2019, explosion and fire at the plant near Sunset and Northwestern avenues could be felt as far away as Buffalo Grove. It claimed the lives of employees Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Byron H. Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wisconsin; Daniel Nicklas, 24, of Beach Park; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Salem, Wisconsin.

Investigators from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found the company “failed to ensure electrical equipment complied with OSHA standards. The company also used propane-powered forklifts to transport flammable liquids in areas where employees handled flammable liquids and gases.”

The company has ceased production of silicon-hydride emulsions at all facilities until a new processing area is designed as well, federal authorities noted.

“This agreement will never replace the four workers lost in this preventable tragedy, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan. “OSHA will continue to hold AB Specialty Silicones accountable for improving their safety culture.”

Officials from AB Specialty Silicones did not immediately return calls seeking comment about the settlement.

Federal officials said the company is required to pay the fine in quarterly installments through Sept. 1, 2027. If any payments are missed, the full amount is due immediately.