Five high school football games to watch this weekend

Downers Grove North (5-0) at York (5-0)

This is the first of three matchups this week between 5-0 vs. 5-0 teams all ranked in the top eight of the Daily Herald Top 20. It’s no surprise that as well as these two West Suburban Silver teams are playing, their respective QBs are on top of their games. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu, a junior, has been putting up big numbers in limited time in the Trojans’ blowouts. York’s Bruno Massel has emerged as a dual threat, using his legs effectively in last week’s win over Hinsdale Central.

Geneva (5-0) at Batavia (5-0)

This all started back on Nov. 22, 1913 — a 12-7 win for Batavia. Friday will mark the 106th meeting in a series Geneva leads 51-49-5 … but with the Bulldogs closing that gap steadily, having won 13 straight. There’s been plenty of big games through those years, including a 2006 matchup in the state semifinals, and this could be one of the best. Both teams have been dominant so far. Batavia has played the tougher schedule and owns the rivalry under coach Dennis Piron, but these Vikings are talented and hungry.

Grayslake North (4-1) at Antioch (4-1)

Antioch has rebounded from a season-opening loss to Schaumburg to win four straight. The Sequoits are tied for the NLCC lead. Grayslake North is just a game back and is coming off a 28-12 win over rival Grayslake Central behind Landon Dovel’s 210 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Barrington (5-0) at Fremd (5-0)

There’s so much to like about this matchup between the Daily Herald’s No. 2- and No. 6-ranked teams. It’s tough to beat the quarterback matchup between the Broncos’ Nick Peipert and Fremd’s Johnny O’Brien. The two future Division I QBs have already combined for over 2,500 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in just five weeks. This also looks like a classic matchup between Barrington’s offense averaging 50.6 points a game and Fremd’s defense giving up just 8.4 points a game.

Prospect (3-2) at Rolling Meadows (4-1)

It’s always good to get two teams coming into the game hot, and that’s exactly what we have here. Prospect has won three straight since an 0-2 start; Rolling Meadows has won its last four. The running game has been big for coach Robbie Gould’s Mustangs; Luke Harvey is coming off a 203-yard night in a win over Buffalo Grove. Prospect has caught fire behind Jack Skoog, who threw for 140 yards and two TDs last week in a shutout win over Wheeling.