Wayfair outlet opening in Naperville

A new Wayfair outlet store opens Thursday in the Westridge Court, 324 South Route 59, Naperville. Courtesty of Wayfair

Love Wayfair but hate online shopping and want a deal?

Don’t worry. The home furnishings retailer has just what you need in Naperville. The Boston-based national retailer is opening its first Illinois outlet center on Thursday in the Westridge Court shopping center off Route 59. The outlet center’s opening comes after Wayfair opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Wilmette in May.

The outlet, which is 23,000 square feet, will sell returns and discounted items in good condition, according to a statement from a company spokesman. The Naperville outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Wayfair’s outlet store in Naperville will be its only Illinois outlet store and the home furnishing company’s fifth outlet store in the country. Courtesty of Wayfair

“We selected this location based on a variety of factors, including convenience and accessibility for our customers,” Jill Piano, a spokeswoman for Wayfair, said in an email.

Wayfair has four other outlet centers in Kentucky, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

A spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, which operates the Westridge Court shopping center, said having the state’s only Wayfair outlet center will be a “strong draw” to the shopping center.

Brixmor is developing the Block 59 project off Route 59 near Aurora Avenue.

In addition to browsing in-store, customers can go online to view the Naperville outlet’s inventory at wayfairoutlets.com. However, products sold at the outlet location must be purchased in the store, according to Piano.

In other business developments, Houlihan’s restaurant, located at 2860 Showplace Dr., closed Sept. 25 after 16 years.

“With a reduction in traffic to the area and rising operating costs since the pandemic, we simply have not been able to bounce back to normal,” Bill Leibengood, chief operating officer for Houlihan’s, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support of our community over the past 16 years and are working to relocate our employees to our other concepts nearby.”

Houlihan’s, part of the Landry’s chain, has another Illinois location in Champaign, according to the company’s website.