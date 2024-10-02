The Week 6 Expanded Top 20

First and 10

1. Downers Grove North (5-0) Next opponent: at York

Comment: The Trojans’ first five opponents are a combined 7-18. Their next two? 10-0. The schedule definitely is going to go up a notch or 10 heading into the playoffs. Downers North is coming off its closest game to date, leading Oak Park 14-7 at half on the way to a 28-7 win.

2. Barrington (5-0) Next opponent: at Fremd

Comment: The marquee matchups in the MSL West continue Friday in Palatine. The Broncos have been basically unstoppable, scoring 55 more points last week vs. Conant. Their OL deserves a lot of the credit, an imposing group who average 6-feet-4 and 276 pounds.

3. Cary-Grove (5-0) Next opponent: Hampshire

Comment: Trailing fellow FVC power Prairie Ridge 12-6 at halftime last week, the Trojans got a quick stop and then a 75-yard TD run by Logan Abrams on their way to an 18-12 comeback win. That leaves them alone in first place and facing only one team over .500 the next four weeks.

4. Batavia (5-0) Next opponent: Geneva

Comment: Here comes the 106th edition of as good of a rivalry as you’ll find. Geneva leads the series 51-49-5, but the Bulldogs haven’t lost since Dennis Piron — the definition of a proud alum — took over as coach in 2011. That’s 13 wins in a row, and this year’s Bulldogs, despite inexperience entering the season, are playing up to their lofty standards including last week’s 41-0 win over Wheaton North.

5. York (5-0) Next opponent: Downers Grove North

Comment: The Dukes welcome the Trojans in a matchup of unbeaten West Suburban Silver teams. They will be out to reverse a 32-21 loss in this matchup a year ago. They come in battle tested after a hard-fought win over Hinsdale Central last week behind 3 rushing touchdowns and a game-sealing INT from senior Jimmy Conners.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s John Stevens returns an interception against Hoffman Estates last week. The Vikings put their 5-0 record on the line against another 5-0 team on Friday when they host Barrington.

6. Fremd (5-0) Next opponent: Barrington

Comment: It might seem like a daunting task facing a Barrington team averaging 50.6 points a game. But if anyone can slow the Broncos, it might be Fremd, who held them to 13 last year and just quieted down a 4-0 Hoffman Estates team, 37-6 last week. The Vikings held the Hawks to 26 yards in the first half and forced four turnovers in the game.

7. Naperville Central (5-0) Next opponent: at Lockport

Comment: Defense continues to drive the Redhawks’ success. They made five second-half stops last week to make a 14-7 halftime lead against Lincoln-Way West hold as the final score. Jack Stanish had a sack and Paul Peradotti a pass breakup to help clinch the win.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor, who will play college football at Georgia, will try to help the Vikings end a 13-game losing streak to Batavia on Friday.

8. Geneva (5-0) Next opponent: at Batavia

Comment: Could this be the year the Vikings end a 13-game losing streak to their rivals to the south? They finally came close last year in a 21-18 loss after six straight seasons losing by at least 26 points. All eyes will be on Georgia-bound WR Talyn Taylor (183 yards, 3 TDs last week).

9. St. Charles North (4-1) Next opponent: St. Charles East

Comment: Not many teams have been more clutch than the North Stars behind fourth-year QB Ethan Plumb. They started the season with a last-minute 99-yard touchdown drive to beat Palatine. They somehow had an even more improbable win last week, scoring two touchdowns and recovering an onside kick in the final minute to stun WW South, 37-32.

10. Palatine (4-1) Next opponent: Hoffman Estates

Comment: The Pirates have won four straight since that heartbreaking loss to St. Charles North. The latest came via shutout over previously unbeaten Schaumburg. QB Will Santiago ran for 96 yards and threw for 160 more and two TDs in the 35-0 win.

Second and 10

11. Hersey (3-2) Beat Elk Grove 55-7; Buffalo Grove

12. Libertyville (5-0) Beat Mundelein 42-0; Waukegan

13. St. Francis (3-2) Lost to Providence 27-25; at IC Catholic

14. Maine South (2-3) Beat New Trier 32-0; Glenbrook North

15. Warren (3-2) Beat Zion-Benton 42-6; at Mundelein

16. Naperville North (3-2) Beat Lockport 31-20; at Lincoln-Way West

17. West Aurora (5-0) Beat Bartlett 62-7; Ridgewood

18. Carmel (3-2) Beat Marian 42-20; at Montini

19. Wheaton North (3-2) Lost to Batavia 41-0; WW South

20. Hoffman Estates (4-1) Lost to Fremd 37-6; at Palatine