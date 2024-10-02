New Cook County dashboard tracks opioid, gun and temperature deaths

Cook County has launched a new online dashboard with information about gun-, opioid- and temperature-related deaths. Courtesy of Cook County Medical Examiner

Cook County has launched a new online dashboard providing public access to information about opioid-, gun- and temperature-related deaths.

The Medical Examiner Case Archive Dashboard allows users to access a range of demographic information for Cook County residents who’ve died as a result of opioids, guns or temperature-related deaths, including age, gender, race and ethnicity.

The dashboard allows users to filter data by municipality and cause of death. Visitors also can pinpoint which neighborhoods are experiencing higher death rates.

“Opioids and guns are the two greatest causes of unnatural deaths in Cook County, they are also the most preventable,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in an announcement of the dashboard’s launch. “Cook County’s Black and Brown communities are most impacted by these deaths. The goal here is not to build dashboards with frightening statistics. The goal is to make the need for these dashboards obsolete.”

Black and Latino residents comprised 72% of the 1,821 opioid-related deaths and 86% of the 942 gun-related deaths last year in the county, officials said.

To use the dashboard, visit https://maps.cookcountyil.gov/medexammaps/.