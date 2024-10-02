Festivals Oct. 4-10: Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival, Oktoberfests, Jumptoberfest, Boo at the Zoo and more

Friday, Oct. 4

Fall Festival & Bulb Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6 (members only on Friday), at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Shop for more than 200 varieties of bulbs including daffodils, tulips, alliums and more. Food, music, straw bale maze, the gourd mountain and more. Garden admission is $20.95-$22.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Buffalo Creek Brewing Oktoberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Oktoberfest beer and food, oompah music, Bavarian beer games and the Best Looking Legs in Lederhosen contests. All ages welcome. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Autumnfest: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Pumpkin picking, DJ music, food, arts and crafts, bounce houses, field games, petting zoo, toasted marshmallows, food truck, taffy apples, mulled cider and hot cider. Sensory-friendly hour from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (preregistration required). Free. nbparks.org.

Thousand of jack-o’-lanterns will light up the night during the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6. Courtesy of the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival

Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival and Skeletons on Display: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in downtown Highwood. The 13th annual fest once again will go for the world record for the most jack-o’-lanterns on display. All-you-can-carve pumpkins, nightly lightings of pumpkin-filled walls, carnival rides, costume contests, hayrides, food and beverage vendors, live music and entertainment. Wooden structures showcase whimsical themed displays lit up throughout the weekend and the month of October. highwoodpumpkinfest.com.

If you enjoy carving pumpkins, the Great Highwood 14th annual Great Pumpkin Fest is the perfect place to show off your talents. Courtesy of Karie Angell Luc

Geneva Autumn Fest Jack-o’-Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at The Little Traveler, 404 S. 3rd St., Geneva. Families are invited to stroll the sidewalks of downtown Geneva to view over 75 pumpkin displays crafted by local businesses. Free. littletraveler.com.

Lincoln Park Wine Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood, Chicago. Open-air market featuring ticketed wine tastings and food pavilions. chicagoevents.com/event/lincoln-park-wine-fest.

The Polkaholics rouse the crowd during last year's Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Traditional German beer, food, a stein-holding contest at 5 p.m. Saturday and music under a heated tent. Plus, kids’ activities from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, pumpkin carving and more. Music from The Phenix Band at 5:30 p.m. and Polkaholics at 8 p.m. Friday and The Ron Burgundy’s at 5:30 p.m. and Funk Almighty at 8 p.m. Saturday. $20; $15 for kids 4-12. Tickets: napersettlement.org.

The stein-holding contest is always popular during Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest happening Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Adelle’s Fine American Fare, 535 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, under the Innovator Hale Street Tents in Wheaton. Performances by guitarist Jack Wilson on Friday and Wheaton Dad Band and a chili cook-off on Saturday. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Lombard Tales + Tombstones: 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at Lombard Cemetery, 462 S. Main St., Lombard. Candlelight tour of the oldest cemetery in town. In partnership with the Lombard Historical Society. $25; $5 for kids 12 and younger. Register: lombardparks.com.

Ghost Stories in the Park, In the Dark: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court, Naperville. Summer Place Theatre’s annual event when storytellers share hourlong ghost stories. Not recommended for kids younger than 5. Dress warmly; bring blankets and cushions. Tickets can be purchased for $7 at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center or Fort Hill Activity Center before 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, or online at napervilleparks.org. After that time, tickets must be purchased at the performance.

Rocktober Fest: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. Music from The Breakfast Club and Will Power. For ages 21 and older. Waukegan police and fire memorial fundraiser. $20. impactfuelroom.com.

Lumenaura: Friday, Oct. 4, through Nov. 1 along Aurora’s downtown riverfront. The city’s inaugural art experience features immersive light-and-sound-based installations, magical projection mapping, interactive street art, live entertainment, a variety of food and beverage options and more. On Lumenaura Fest Weekend Oct. 11-13, interactive and multisensory entertainment will extend throughout downtown. yourvoice.aurora.il.us/lumenaura.

Saturday, Oct. 5

NAMIWalks 2024: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at the Peg Bond Center Pavilion, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. A 3-mile walk along the Fox River hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall County. Register: namikdk.org/namiwalks.

Apple Fest 2023: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at 4731 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual Apple Fest features local businesses selling everything from candy apples, apple pie, a bushel of apples, hot apple cider and apple-themed dishes to scarves and hats. Live music and a Kids Zone. $10. lincolnsquare.org/apple-fest.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2021 The Pumpkin Patch Festival in South Elgin’s SEBA Park returns Saturday, Oct. 5.

Pumpkin Patch Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at SEBA Park, 151 S. Water St., South Elgin. South Elgin Parks & Rec’s annual fall event features a costume pet parade at 10 a.m., a craft show, pumpkin chucking, face painting, pyramid of hay and a painting station with purchase. southelgin.com.

Family Fall Fest: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Depot at Wild Meadows Trace, 511 S. York St., Elmhurst. Safety Town trick-or-treating, food trucks and fall festivities. epd.org.

Algonquin Harvest Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Main Street in downtown Algonquin. Algonquin Rotary Club’s seventh annual event featuring farm-fresh produce, artisans, crafters, food, entertainment, giveaways and more. Free. AlgonquinHarvestMarket.com.

Fall-A-Palooza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, crafts, pumpkin patch, DJ, Touch-A-Truck, trick-or-treat trail and more. $13 for kids 3 and older. carypark.com.

Fire Department Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Fire Station 15, 6850 Barrington Road, Hanover Park. See how a fire station operates and participate in fire safety activities. Free. hanoverparkillinois.org.

South Elgin Pet Costume Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at SEBA Park, 151 S. Water St., South Elgin. Parade begins at 10 a.m. along the sidewalk on South Water Street. Scariest, cutest, funniest and best owner/pet costume contest. Pets must be leashed. Register in advance through Oct. 4; on-site registration is from 9:30-9:50 a.m. southelgin.com.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Boo at the Zoo event starts Saturday, Oct. 5, and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20. Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Boo at the Zoo: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 5-20, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Kids can check out the creatures, creepy crawlers and more in their Halloween costume and get a sweet treat. No guests over 13 are allowed in the zoo in full-body costumes with their head covered. Included with zoo admission. brookfieldzoo.org/BooAtTheZoo.

Autumn Harvest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Crafts, games, hayrides, a scarecrow-building contest, live music and entertainment. Food for purchase, including fresh AJz Kettlecorn. Free. ahpd.org.

The Norge Ski Club will hold its annual Jumptoberfest tournament Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. Daily Herald file photo

Jumptoberfest Norge Ski Club Annual Ski Jump Tournament: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. The best ski jumpers from across the U.S. compete. $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. norgeskiclub.org.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 5-27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Bounce house on Saturday, bubble making on Sunday and more. $10. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Food Truck Series: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks will be located on the road in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Live DJ and dog-friendly. Sponsored by Motor Werks and Wash Werks. Free. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Lombard Fall Fest: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lombard Common, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Games, dancing, face painting, candy hunt and more. Boo Bingo from 12:30-1:30 p.m. inside the Lombard Community Building. Stop by the pumpkin patch for one pumpkin per child to take home. Bring a food or monetary donation for the Outreach House. Free. lombardparks.com.

Cider & Ale Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Savor hard cider and seasonal beers from more than 30 local breweries and cideries. Tasting booths will be stationed along Meadow Lake Trail, the Conifer Walk and the Frost Hill walking path. Tickets, which are $75, include 20 three-ounce samples. VIP tickets, which are $85, include early entrance at 11 a.m., exclusive cider and ale samples and a commemorative pint-sized beer glass. Designated drive tickets are $35. $12 for kids 4-17. Ticket purchasers must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at check-in. Register: mortonarb.org.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Over 600 dealers display and sell antiques and collectibles indoors and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Oktoberfest: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. German music, food, beer, and kids’ activities and crafts. Free. ahpd.org/event/oktoberfest.

Itasca Halloween Celebration: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Free activities, bounce house, games, pumpkin decorating and more. itascaparkdistrict.com.

OAKtoberfest: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Guided nature walk, acorn toss, tree art project, and local environmentally conscious organizations and small businesses. Two Hound Red’s “Oaktoberfest” beer will be available for purchase. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Free. gepark.org/calendar.

Barrington Fall Wine Walk: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with the check-in at Scratch Pastificio Company, 133 Park Ave., Barrington. Attendees must check in to pick up a souvenir wineglass, Wine Walk tour map and sample tracking sheet. IDs will be checked at registration. One sample will be available at each wine tour stop. Tickets: $40 online in advance. (847) 381-2525 or business.barringtonchamber.com.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. The Circle of Latin Artists will present traditional performances featuring the celebration of Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. Plus, special guests, music, crafts and snacks. The event will be in Spanish and English. gailborden.info.

Roselle Founders Day Festival: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Clauss Rec Center, 555 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Pumpkin decorating, balloon artist, hayrides, giant slide, trackless train, pumpkin patch, Zipline, Euro bungy, rock wall, bounce house, face painting, obstacle course, food trucks and beer garden. Music from “Are You Ready for It? A Taylor Swift Experience” followed by Modern Day Romeos. Free. roselle.il.us.

Hillbilly Rockstarz takes the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hometown Fall Fest at Kimball Hill Park in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of Hillbilly Rockstarz

Rolling Meadows Hometown Fall Fest: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Kimball Hill Park, 3286 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Line dancing at 5 p.m. and music from Hillbilly Rockstarz from 6-8 p.m. Free. cityrm.org.

Villa Park Brewfest: 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Seventh annual 21-or-older event featuring beers from local and regional craft breweries and food truck cuisine. Advance tickets are $55 or $75 (Gold Pass with 1 p.m. early entry); $5 more at the gate. Designated drivers $15. Tickets: villaparkbrewfest.com.

Date Night at Peck Farm: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Enjoy your own table and a date-night pack with nonalcoholic beverages and a charcuterie board. For those 18 or older. $30-$40. Register: genevaparks.org.

Light Up the Sky: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at James O. Breen Community Park, 3625 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles. Watch illuminated kites dance in the night sky, produced by Chicago Kite. DJ entertainment from 6-8 p.m. Sweet treats and apple cider available for purchase from Sugar Mama's Mini Donuts food truck. Free. stcparks.org/events.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at the German-American Cultural Center, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music from Phenix, German beer and food. $9, free for kids younger than 12. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

2024 Chicago Beer Fest: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Sample fall seasonal beers from over 65 breweries while viewing select museum exhibits. Early admission $70; general admission $55. No tickets will be sold at the door. thechicagobeerfestival.com.

Elgin Short Film Festival: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. 16th annual hybrid event with an in-person viewing and a virtual screening option. $10 general admission. elginil.gov/1828/Elgin-Short-Film-Festival.

The Lira Ensemble: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The company’s singers, dancers and chamber musicians come together in an immersive celebration of the culture of Poland. $40-$50. prairiecenter.org/programs/lira-ensemble.

Adult Halloween Movie Double Feature in the Park: Dusk Saturday, Oct. 5, at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St., South Elgin. Watch “Beetlejuice” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” A food truck will be on-site. Bring chairs and blankets. southelgin.com.

Steve Martin & Martin Short — The Dukes Of Funnytown!: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. With special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Limited tickets. ticketmaster.com/.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 300 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more. $7 online or $8 at the gate; cash only. Free for kids 11 and younger with an adult. trainshow.com.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, a pie-eating contest, inflatables, a petting zoo, public works/highway and police vehicles and more. Free. foxlake.org/423/Fall-Festival.

Folk Fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at The Grove, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Live folk music, square dancing, a dessert tent, hayrides, nature walks and more. Purchase tickets online for an admission time: $5 for adults, $1 for kids 12 and younger in advance; $7 for adults, $2 for kids the day of. glenviewparks.org.

Autumn Harvest Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Experience the fall harvest with demonstrations of 19th-century farm life, kids’ crafts and games, pumpkin decorating, live music, food and beverages and more. $5 per person or $20 per family; free for kids 2 and younger. parkfun.com/event/autumn-harvest-festival.

The Last Straw: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden Ave., Westmont. The Garden Club of Downers Grove can help you make a scarecrow for your yard. The $12 fee includes a pillow case for the head, straw, a wood stand, hay and various materials. Bring clothes (pants, shirt) and any other items to decorate your scarecrow. westmontparks.org

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Die Musikmeisters will perform Sunday, Oct. 6, at Palatine’s Oktoberfest at the Twin Lakes Recreational Area.

Oktoberfest: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Twin Lakes Recreational Area, 1200 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Palatine. Games, hayrides, German food, Oktoberfest beer, raffles and more. Live music by Die Musikmeisters. Donate five nonperishable food items to receive a free pumpkin. Free. saltcreekpd.com/special-events.

Authors Fair 2024: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. The annual Authors Fair will be in the Meadows Community Rooms. The Children’s Book Author Fair will be in the Sally Lee Rooms. Meet with local authors and discover new adult and children's books that will be available for purchase and signing. gailborden.info.

Monday, Oct. 7

“Halloween”: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See the 1978 classic horror story. Concessions available. $1 at the door (cash only). Doors open at 6:15 p.m. paramountaurora.com.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Witches Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Participating downtown businesses will offer specials, discounts, giveaways and more. longgrove.org/festival/october-days.

Fox River Paint & Sip Night at the Museum: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St., Batavia. Watercolor and ink-painting session of Batavia’s fall colors. Fee includes supplies and wine. $45. 21 and older. Register by Oct. 4 at bataviaparks.org.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian — Witch Hunts and Vampire Panics: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn why societies go looking for witches and vampires and the impacts on societies. $10. Register: napersettlement.org.

Ongoing

Fall Color Festival: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 29 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Fall-themed events. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Fall Festivities & Adventures at Keller’s Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 at Keller’s Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. 8-acre corn maze, two tranquility labyrinths, pedal vehicles on paved tracks, brick maze, tire stack, farm animals, wagon rides and more. $12 in advance, $14 at the gate. kellersfarmstand.com.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, cornstalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. $18 on weekdays and $23 online or $25 at the gate on weekends and holidays. goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See the zoo’s animals and thousands of pumpkins lining the zoo’s lawn. Children’s rides for a fee. Apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and various sizes of straw bales for purchase. Proceeds benefit Cosley Zoo. Regular admission. cosleyzoo.org.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $6; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/fall-festival.

Señorita Mariposa Story Walk: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 31 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A family-friendly outdoor exhibition featuring the Spanish-English bilingual book by Mister G. on the migration of a monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico. The book’s illustrated pages will be displayed on large-scale panels along Meadow Lake Trail. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27 at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Pumpkin patch, 8-acre corn maze, jumping pillow, corn cannons, mega drop slide, zip lines, hayrides, live music, a beer garden, weekend petting zoos, food and more. $16-$22, free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org/pumpkin-daze.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays through Oct. 27 at Didier Farms, 16678 Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Amusement rides, shows, fall merchandise, pumpkin sales and fall treats. Free entry; rides/attractions ticketed. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30 at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Amusement rides, petting zoo, hayrides, seasonal food, train rides, Sweet Shop, Farm Fresh Store, live music and more. For ticket prices, see sonnyacres.com.

Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at Santa’s Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. The amusement park and petting zoo will be open, along with pumpkin patches, family-friendly haunted houses, seasonal food, a sensory play area filled with corn and more. Tickets start at $28.99. santasvillagedundee.com.

“The Grimmest of Tales”: 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27, starting at Morton Arboretum's Thornhill Shelter, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Delve into the darker side of the original horror stories by the Brothers Grimm in this walking play along a one- to two-mile hiking route. Bring water, portable chairs or blankets for seating, and bug spray. $15-$25. Register: mortonarb.org.

Autumn Hayrides: 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 19 at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Ticket includes a 30-minute tractor-drawn wagon ride and the supplies to make s'mores over an open fire. $16. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Halloween Experience trolley tours: Full tours from 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3 at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Hear — and see depicted on video — tales of metaphysical sightings experienced on the Volo museum grounds over the years, then take part in a sing-along and head out toward Halloween Town to see dozens of creepy, giant inflatables over a 75-acre area north of the museum. $16.95; free for kids 4 and younger if they can sit on a parent’s lap. volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.

Jack O’Lantern World: Time slots vary by day Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 27 at Jack O'Lantern World, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. See 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, over 2,000-pound U.S. National Champion giant pumpkins, a pirate ship light show, giant inflatables, glowing mini golf and more. $20.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids Thursdays; $23.99/$15.99 Fridays and Sundays; $24.99-$16.99 Saturdays. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select days through Nov. 3 at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Thrills by day and frights by night with haunted houses, scare zones, spine-chilling shows and rides. For ticket prices and hours, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/fright-fest-2024.