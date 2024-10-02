Wood Dale man pleads guilty to DUI that killed stepdaughter

Juan Moxthe

A Wood Dale man pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving drunk, causing a crash that killed his stepdaughter.

Juan Moxthe, 45, entered a blind plea to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol - causing death.

The plea was accepted by DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Moxthe was driving in the 12100 block of Irving Park Road, southwest of O’Hare International Airport, when he lost control while navigating a curve in the road. He hit a guardrail. The car flipped over, and a passenger, Jaylene Escamilla of Addison, was ejected.

She died at the scene.

Moxthe had a blood-alcohol content of .12. The legal limit in Illinois is .08.

Moxthe’s wife, her daughter and the daughter’s partner were in the car. They had been drinking at a Rosemont bar to celebrate Escamilla’s birthday. Escamilla would have turned 29 the next day.

Moxthe could be sentenced to probation or up to 14 years in prison. He remains free on pretrial release while awaiting sentencing. His next court date is Nov. 13.