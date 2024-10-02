Carpentersville man accused of shooting handgun, automatic rifle 27 times out window of home

Nicholas W. Schoenfeld

A Kane County judge has ordered a Carpentersville man, accused of firing two guns out a window of his home, to be detained pretrial.

Nicholas Schoenfeld, 35, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the Aug. 22, 2023, incident.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Scott said Tuesday during a pretrial detention hearing that police responded to Schoenfeld’s home on the 0-99 block of Sparrow Road around 7:15 a.m.

Schoenfeld came out with his hands up and told police that he thought he saw someone outside his bedroom window drawing a weapon on him, so he shot at them. Scott said he shot a .38-caliber handgun seven times, then an automatic rifle 10 times. He reloaded the rifle and fired another 10 times, Scott said.

Nobody was injured.

Police said they found a chocolate bar containing the hallucinogen psilocybin on a coffee table.

Scott said Schoenfeld told police he thought it might have been police outside the window and that he also thought FBI agents might be coming for him.

His attorney said the prosecutors presented no evidence that there wasn’t someone outside Schoenfeld’s window and that he was trying to defend himself in his own home.

He also said Schoenfeld has since been in a drug rehabilitation treatment program, works for his father and would stay with him if released.

Judge Lark Cowart, however, refused to release him. She said she questioned whether there really was somebody outside the window, that it was lucky nobody was shot, and “his go-to is to grab his guns.”

Schoenfeld had a firearm owners identification card at the time of the event. It has since been revoked.