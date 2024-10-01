Work set to begin on $21 million expansion of Elgin Sports Complex

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Friday for the $21 million expansion of the Elgin Sports Complex. The work includes the addition of three synthetic turf fields. Courtesy of SmithGroup

Work is set to get underway on a $21 million expansion of the Elgin Sports Complex.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the complex, located just south of U.S. Route 20 and east of McLean Boulevard.

The project will add three new synthetic turf fields, lighting, a concession plaza, maintenance building, restrooms, shade pavilion, bike path and additional parking for 270 vehicles, to 87 acres on the east side of the property that were acquired from the state.

It also will create a new entrance off Route 31, easing traffic congestion and providing better access to the city’s downtown.

“This project is a reflection of the growing need for additional sports facilities in Elgin, especially for our youth and community members,” Elgin Mayor David Kaptain said in a news release. “We are looking forward to the positive impact these new fields will bring to our residents and visitors.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by December 2025. Parks and Recreation Director Maria Cumpata said programming for the expansion will begin with the spring 2026 seasons and there will be no impact on the current facility or programming while construction is taking place.

Anyone attending the groundbreaking ceremony should enter the complex from the McLean Boulevard entrance and follow the signs to the expansion area.