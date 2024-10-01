District 27 Senate candidates discuss mental health

November 2024 candidates for the Illinois Senate seat in the 27th District are Republican Tom Schlenhardt, left, and incumbent Democrat Mark Walker.

The two candidates for the Illinois Senate seat in the 27th District discussed mental health in a recent candidate interview panel with the Daily Herald.

State Sen. Mark Walker, a Democratic former state representative who was appointed to fill the vacated seat of Sen. Ann Gillespie, said the state is increasing funds for services to address mental illness, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities.

Walker, an Arlington Heights resident who worked as a corporate executive, added the state has set up programs allowing people in the mental health services area to receive better salaries. He also said programs have also been created enabling social workers to receive scholarships.

Tom Schlenhardt, Walker’s Republican opponent in the November election said, “I don't just look at the government as being part of the solution.”

The Arlington Heights resident, who runs a government affairs consulting practice and was associate director of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, said he supports community non-profits.

He mentioned he is a runner and donates his time to Back on My Feet, an organization that, “helps homeless people get literally back on their feet,” finding them housing and jobs. He said he also encourages the efforts of churches and synagogues to help provide mental health resources and assistance.

The 27th Senate District includes all or parts of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights, Rolling Meadows, and Schaumburg.