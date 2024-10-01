Barrington Motor Werks receives partial recommendation from plan commission

Barrington Motor Werks wants to build a Porsche dealership at the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue. John Starks

Motor Werks received a mixed recommendation from the Barrington Plan Commission for its proposal to build additional dealerships at its Barrington campus.

Commission members Monday recommended the village board approve a new Porsche dealership at the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue and expansion to its main facility.

But commissioners balked at endorsing a proposed luxury car dealership and a parking structure with a restaurant and retail use.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington Motor Werks wants to build a Porsche dealership at the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue, across from the homes on the bottom right. The Barrington Plan Commission Monday recommended village approval for the Porsche dealership and an expansion to the main facility, but held off recommending approval of a proposed luxury dealership and a parking structure.

Commissioners want more details, especially since the dealer said the parking structure would take five to 10 years to build. Meanwhile, the timeline for the luxury dealership would depend on Motor Werks finding the right brand partner.

Plan commissioners argued the presentation lacked details.

“I'm fine with the idea of another luxury dealership there, but not without some idea as to what it's going to look like,” said commissioner Robert Windon.

Motor Werks attorney Betsy Gates-Alford said the plan was to get site approval and then return later for architectural approval.

Residents who live near the site voiced concerns about noise from car alarms in the early morning hours to transport trucks unloading vehicles.

Mario Murgado Jr., whose family own Motor Werks, said they have tried be accommodating to neighboring residents, but accused some of “outright lies.”

Murgado said he has worked to address the transport truck problem, telling certain vendors, “If you park in the street, I’m not going to pay you.”

“I don't think that Motor Werks has been a good neighbor,” Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hogan said. “I hope that that’s going to change. Mr. Murgado is very compelling and very persuasive that it will, and I want to believe you.”

The village board ultimately decides the project’s fate. They are slated to review the proposal Nov. 25.