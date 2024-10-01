Police arrest Palatine man accused of 2017 sexual abuse of a child

Cristian Castellanos-Merino

Palatine police Saturday arrested a village resident sought for the past seven years on suspicion of the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Cristian Castellanos-Merino, 32, of the 600 block of Constitution Drive in Palatine was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In 2017, Palatine detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Castellanos-Merino after a juvenile reported the abuse, but authorities believed he’d fled the country.

Saturday, a Palatine officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered Castellanos-Merino driving. He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.

Monday, Castellanos-Merino was transported to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows for a detention hearing. He was released with his next court hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.