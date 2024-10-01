Abercrombie & Fitch joins wave of new business coming to downtown Naperville

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com An Abercrombie & Fitch apparel store will open in the former Ulta Beauty space in downtown Naperville, officials announced Tuesday.

Abercrombie & Fitch will be joining the lineup of retailers along downtown Naperville’s Washington Street.

The national retailer is expected to open a new store in 2025 at 103 S. Washington St., according to a joint press release issued Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch will take over the space that once housed Ulta Beauty, which closed its downtown Naperville location in March.

The clothing retailer will be located in Washington Place, which includes other national chains such as Athleta, Aerie and Offline by Aerie.

“Abercrombie & Fitch’s classic all-American style is a perfect complement to its surrounding stores,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “Together, these stores will attract customers to downtown Naperville eager to update their wardrobes with trendy fashion apparel, active wear, intimates and more.”

A representative for Abercrombie & Fitch could not be reached for comment.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the latest to announce plans to locate in downtown Naperville. A variety of new retailers and restaurants recently have opened in the downtown district, including Everything But Water, 55 S. Main St.; Ichiddo Ramen, 204 S. Washington St.; and Insomnia Cookies, 22 E. Chicago Ave.

Tapville Social, 216 S. Washington St., also recently expanded its private event space.

Additionally, a Kendra Scott store will open Oct. 11, at 55 S. Main St. Lotus Banh Mi, a Vietnamese restaurant with five other locations in the Chicago area, will open soon at 206 S. Washington St. Other restaurants expected to open soon include Pronto Italian Subs, 221 S. Washington St., and TemptInn, at 220 S. Washington St.

The Gallery, which will feature new, used and consignment athletic sneakers and sportswear, will be opening soon at 133 S. Washington St., according to Tuesday’s press release.

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com The former Ulta Beauty space at 103 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville will be filled next year by Abercrombie & Fitch.

Wells Fargo Bank and Fidelity are expected to open in the space formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble at 47 E. Chicago Ave., Wood said. She did not have projected opening dates for either financial institution.

“Illinois’ second-largest retail economy continues to attract a variety of businesses to all four corners of Naperville,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said in the release. “Part of the draw to our downtown is the reinvestment we, as a city, make in our infrastructure. We rely on the strength of our roads, bridges and utilities to drive long-term viability and security.”

Earlier this year, the city started an $8.5 million project to improve Washington Street from Chicago to Benton avenues. The project, which is expected to be finished in early November, included replacing an aging water main, rebuilding Washington Street, replacing sidewalks and installing planters and street furniture.