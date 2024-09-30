Watch Kane County Board chair candidates Bell, Pierog meet with the Daily Herald

Kane County Board chair candidates Corinne Pierog and Lance Bell recently met with representatives of the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss a wide range of issues facing the county.

From immigration to taxes, and from county spending to a so-called “First Amendment area,” Pierog — the incumbent Democrat from Batavia — and Bell, her Republican challenger from South Elgin, made their case for election as the county board’s leader.

Here’s a video of their interview.