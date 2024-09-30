Watch Kane County Board chair candidates Bell, Pierog meet with the Daily Herald
Kane County Board chair candidates Corinne Pierog and Lance Bell recently met with representatives of the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss a wide range of issues facing the county.
From immigration to taxes, and from county spending to a so-called “First Amendment area,” Pierog — the incumbent Democrat from Batavia — and Bell, her Republican challenger from South Elgin, made their case for election as the county board’s leader.
Here’s a video of their interview.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.