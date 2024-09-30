‘I’m a believer’: Suburban woman hopeful after undergoing groundbreaking cancer treatment

Alla Pinzour of Hawthorn Woods was diagnosed with melanoma in 2009. Earlier this year, she underwent a groundbreaking new treatment for advanced melanoma called TIL therapy. Doctors are pleased with the results. Courtesy of University of Chicago Medical Center

Alla Pinzour has lived with skin cancer for 15 years.

The Hawthorn Woods resident was diagnosed with melanoma in 2009 after finding a small mole on her leg. She’s tried every possible treatment — injections, surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy. But nothing has managed to keep the disease at bay.

Last year, the melanoma spread further. Tumors were found in her stomach, lungs and liver.

“It had advanced more aggressively than it ever had,” Pinzour said.

But her longtime oncologist, Dr. Bruce Brockstein at NorthShore hospital in Highland Park, learned about a new cancer treatment that would become available at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Alla Pinzour has had melanoma for 15 years. Tumors were later found in her lungs, stomach and liver. But she's hopeful now that she's one of the first in the nation to undergo a groundbreaking new treatment. Mark Black/University of Chicago Medical Center

Pinzour said the treatment was brutal. At one point, she had a fever of 105.1 degrees. She felt weak and struggled to get out of bed.

But good news came two months later, during her first scan after getting the therapy. Her tumors had shrunk by half.

“I am finally able to live my life,” Pinzour said. “I have hope that I will be cancer-free. I’m a believer.”

After several summers spent receiving cancer treatments, Alla Pinzour was finally able to have a normal summer this year with her family. Her doctors have seen a regression in her tumors since she underwent TIL therapy. Courtesy of University of Chicago Medical Center