advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘I’m a believer’: Suburban woman hopeful after undergoing groundbreaking cancer treatment

Posted September 30, 2024 5:15 pm
By Kaitlin Washburn

Alla Pinzour has lived with skin cancer for 15 years.

The Hawthorn Woods resident was diagnosed with melanoma in 2009 after finding a small mole on her leg. She’s tried every possible treatment — injections, surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy. But nothing has managed to keep the disease at bay.

Last year, the melanoma spread further. Tumors were found in her stomach, lungs and liver.

“It had advanced more aggressively than it ever had,” Pinzour said.

But her longtime oncologist, Dr. Bruce Brockstein at NorthShore hospital in Highland Park, learned about a new cancer treatment that would become available at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Alla Pinzour has had melanoma for 15 years. Tumors were later found in her lungs, stomach and liver. But she's hopeful now that she's one of the first in the nation to undergo a groundbreaking new treatment. Mark Black/University of Chicago Medical Center

Pinzour said the treatment was brutal. At one point, she had a fever of 105.1 degrees. She felt weak and struggled to get out of bed.

But good news came two months later, during her first scan after getting the therapy. Her tumors had shrunk by half.

“I am finally able to live my life,” Pinzour said. “I have hope that I will be cancer-free. I’m a believer.”

To read the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

After several summers spent receiving cancer treatments, Alla Pinzour was finally able to have a normal summer this year with her family. Her doctors have seen a regression in her tumors since she underwent TIL therapy. Courtesy of University of Chicago Medical Center
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Good News Hawthorn Woods Health Care Health and Fitness Lifestyle News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company