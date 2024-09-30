Asbestos removal shuts down lower level of Rolling Meadows Library

An asbestos remediation project was scheduled to begin Monday night in the basement of the Rolling Meadows Library. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

The lower level of the Rolling Meadows Library is closed to the public to remove asbestos found during a flooring replacement project.

But the environmental remediation is taking place in a contained area and after hours when patrons and staff are gone, library officials say.

“I understand when people hear asbestos, it raises an eyebrow and that’s a cause for concern,” said Executive Director Jack Bower. “But certainly to assure you we’re doing everything that we really possibly can to make sure that this is going well without needing to close the library down, which is not required in this case since we’re following every guideline for it.”

Exposure to asbestos — used in older building products, but now mostly banned — can cause harmful health effects such as shortness of breath and a persistent cough, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Bower said asbestos holds no health risk if left undisturbed, but it must be carefully handled during work like recarpeting.

Jack Bower

The asbestos was discovered in adhesive under carpeting and tiles on Sept. 10, a day after a scheduled $147,461 flooring replacement project began in the youth services department.

The library hired environmental consulting firm TRC to do testing, and then brought on EHC Industries for the abatement to the tune of $61,262. Crews set up containment barriers last Friday night, and the asbestos removal was scheduled to begin Monday night.

The abatement will take place on weeknights — after the library closes at 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and after 5 p.m. Fridays.

TRC, which is overseeing the project, will do regular testing outside of the barriers to ensure the safety of staff and patrons, and that the project is in compliance with federal, state and local regulations, Bower said.

In the meantime, staff members will retrieve children’s books and materials requested by patrons from the basement. All of the book shelves, tables and furniture were moved from one side to the other as part of the two-phase project.

“The actual active spot that’s being worked on is fully contained,” Bower said.

A map shows the two-phased asbestos remediation and flooring replacement project underway in the basement of the Rolling Meadows Library. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Library

A temporary youth services space is being set up this week in the main floor’s garden lounge area with some books, toys and programming “to bridge the gap” while the basement is under construction, he said.

After the asbestos work is complete, carpet squares and tiles will be applied with new adhesive.

The renovated space is set to open in early November, with a formal community celebration to come in December. The discovery of asbestos pushed back the project about a month, Bower said.

“It’s been kind of a bump in the road that we have to address,” he said.