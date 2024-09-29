Casten, Conforti differ on abortion, but both oppose federal ban

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, left, will face Republican Niki Conforti for the 6th District seat this fall.

The candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District seat disagree on whether there should be a legal right to an abortion — but they both oppose a federal ban.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove believes a woman’s right to seek an abortion should be protected nationally.

Republican challenger Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn opposes abortions except in rare circumstances. Unlike some abortion foes, however, Conforti believes states — not Congress — should continue deciding whether abortion is legal or restricted, or the extent to which the procedure should be restricted.

Casten and Conforti discussed abortion and other issues in a joint interview with the Daily Herald. A video recording of that session is available at dailyherald.com.

The candidates were asked if they would support or oppose legislation that would create a federal ban or enact federal protections.

Answering first, Conforti said she personally opposes abortion but believes there should be exceptions. In a follow-up interview, she said those exceptions are cases of rape or incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk.

As for whether Congress should enact a federal ban, Conforti said no. State legislatures are “closer to the constituents” and should make decisions about abortion’s legality, she said.

That’s been the situation since 2022, when — in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision — the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections in place since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and gave state legislatures and Congress the power to regulate abortion.

“I would not support federal policy for abortion,” Conforti said.

Casten touted his sponsorship of legislation that would restore the federal abortion protections established by Roe. He also said he’s twice written to the U.S. Senate to urge it to eliminate the filibuster to prevent a minority of senators from holding up legislation.

“We will continue to push for both of those,” Casten said.

Casten insists the abortion battle isn’t a states’ rights issue. The Dobbs ruling took the decision on abortion away from women, he said, and he believes it will have far-reaching effects, such as for young women deciding where they want to attend college. Casten also criticized Florida’s law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, noting some women may not even know they’re pregnant until after that threshold.

State bans will result in more deaths of women from pregnancy-related emergencies and other causes, he argues.

Conforti described Illinois as an “abortion-on-demand” state. She criticized a state law enacted last year that expands antifraud regulations to target facilities called pregnancy centers that offer prenatal services while aiming to discourage women from having abortions.

“Where is the choice in that?” Conforti said of the law, which was legally challenged and no longer is being enforced. “Where is the choice for women that want to save the child and give it up for adoption?”

There is no choice for women “when you close the pregnancy clinics and push them into abortion,” Conforti said. She said she fears a law like Illinois’ could be enacted nationally.

Casten defended the state law and praised Democratic state Rep. Terra Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn for introducing it.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Election Day is Nov. 5.