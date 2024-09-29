Is Tesla above license plate laws? We answer that, plus your questions on train noise and construction

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Work continues on the new Route 31 bridge being constructed over Route 20 in Elgin. Construction should wrap up in 2026, IDOT says in answer to a reader’s question.

Engineers going rogue with train horns in Arlington Heights. Construction mania in Elgin. And Tesla license plate scofflaws?

Daily Herald readers have questions. We’ve got answers in this week’s column.

For starters, reader Kris Tyler of Des Plaines notes that “in Illinois, we are issued two license plates for our vehicles; one for the front of the vehicle and one for the back.

“But I have seen quite a few Illinois Teslas that only display a plate on the rear of the car, none on the front of the car. I have started to notice lately that it’s not just Teslas, but a few other, mostly high-end cars, that are also just displaying a front plate.

“Is this legal? If not, why are they not displaying a front plate? How do they manage to get away with this?” Tyler asked.

Whether it’s an EV or gas engine, license plates matter, said Max Walczyk, communications manager for Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

“The Illinois Vehicle Code requires vehicles registered in Illinois to display both a front and rear plate,” Walczyk said. “This requirement helps ensure that vehicles are easy to identify in emergency situations and to assist law enforcement and victims involving crimes or traffic accidents.

“Some vehicles are manufactured without a front plate holder, but most dealerships and repair shops will install a front plate holder. Failing to display a front and rear plate (including placing a plate on the interior dashboard or affixing one on the rear window) is illegal and carries a $164 fine.”

Meanwhile, Elgin resident David Gelinas wants intel on a bridge replacement at Routes 20 and 31 and a future redo of the Route 20 corridor from west of Randall Road to east of Shales Parkway.

“We were hopeful that you might know of an IDOT website dedicated to these projects where we can get real time information on the project’s progress and schedule as our own searches for a website have not been fruitful,” Gelinas writes.

The state does not have a separate website for the projects on Route 20, explained IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda.

But here’s a recap of what’s happening.

On the micro-level, IDOT began replacing the Route 31 bridge over Route 20 in April. That means shrinking traffic from two to one lane in each direction with resulting delays. Work should wrap up in summer 2026.

Also, on Tuesday, crews will start repairing the bridge carrying Route 20 over Poplar Creek, and St. Charles and Liberty streets. That means more closures with construction ending in late 2025.

On the macro level, the Lake Street corridor project, which includes adding auxiliary lanes, fixing bridges and intersections, and noise walls, is still in the design phase. More information is available at IDOT.

Thirdly, David Weiner finds the use of train horns “is very inconsistent” in downtown Arlington Heights on Metra’s UP Northwest Line. “I would think there are specific guidelines for the use. However, it seems like some engineers are horn crazy, blowing their horns the entire way through the downtown,” Weiner said.

Asked for an explanation, Union Pacific’s Robynn Tysver said “train horns are a safety tool used to protect the public and our employees.

“Generally speaking, federal regulations require locomotive horns to be sounded for 15 to 20 seconds before entering public grade crossings. Engineers are also required to blow the horn if they see any unsafe or potentially dangerous situations, including pedestrians near the tracks.”

But communities can also request Quiet Zones where railroads are directed to halt the routine sounding of horns when approaching public grade crossings, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis explained.

Arlington Heights was previously designed as a “No Train (horn) Area” and was grandfathered into the Quiet Zone program. But that doesn’t guarantee complete silence.

Trains will still sound their horns for a variety of reasons, such as when passing other trains near a crossing or station, when a pedestrian or vehicle is on or too close to the tracks, and if construction is occurring near the tracks, UP officials explained.

Got a transportation question? Drop an email to mpyke@dailyherald.com.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Drivers head south on Route 31 over Route 20 next to a new bridge that is being constructed in Elgin. Construction should wrap up in 2026, IDOT says in answer to a reader’s question.