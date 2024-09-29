‘There’s work to do’: Counsell motivated heading into offseason

Cubs manager Craig Counsell looks on from the dugout Sunday during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds. AP

Sure, it's a little awkward how the Cubs aren't in the playoffs, but Craig Counsell's former team, the Brewers won the division.

But there's no sign of any second-guessing about his job change. Counsell often talked this summer about how he enjoyed living in Chicago. Before Sunday's season-ending 3-0 loss to Cincinnati in 10 innings, he reflected on the year.

“Look, we're here to experience the postseason and we didn't get there this year, so that means there's work to do,” Counsell said. “I've enjoyed the work. I think I'm thrilled by the work. I'm energized by the work, motivated by it. Motivated as much as ever by this place.

“It's become even more special just to be a part of this place. And that's really motivating to try to get this to a really good place.”

There's been no mystery to the Cubs this year. The failures were the bullpen, especially early in the season; and a perplexing two-month, team-wide hitting slump. The Cubs went 21-34 in May and June, 62-45 in the other months. Their 83-79 finish is the same as last season.

“The frustrating part is the talent's there,” Cody Bellinger said. “I still believe in everyone in this clubhouse and believe in Couns. He's a very smart man, and he's going to take this organization places.”

The Cubs could have given Shota Imanaga one more start Sunday, but decided it wasn't worth the risk. So he finished his initial MLB campaign with a 15-3 record and 2.91 ERA. It's the lowest season ERA for a full-time Cubs starter since Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester in 2016. It ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in MLB this year.

The Cubs’ other Japanese player, Seiya Suzuki, officially finished as the team’s best hitter, with an .848 OPS. Among qualified outfielders, the only players in MLB with better numbers were Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

The biggest disappointment was Bellinger, whose OPS dropped from .881 to .751. He has a $27.5-million player option for next season, so a decision awaits.

“For me, there's no reason to wait if the answer is there,” Bellinger said. “So just have continuous conversations and figure out what's best for me and my family. I expect more out of myself, always do. It was a tough year.”

Shortstop Dansby Swanson, the team's second-highest paid player, recorded his lowest OPS in six years at .701. He made a pitch for Bellinger to return.

“He obviously makes our lineup better,” Swanson said. “He's one of a kind in terms of a teammate; love that guy. He obviously has a decision to make. He knows that we love him and that's all there really is to it.”

Cubs pitching held the Reds scoreless for 27 innings this weekend, but Elly De La Cruz finally ripped a 2-run triple in the 10th inning off Ethan Roberts.

Reliever Keegan Thompson suffered a right foot strain on the mound in the eighth inning and had to be helped to the dugout. Shortstop Luis Vasquez collected his first major league hit on a bunt.

With another full house Sunday, the Cubs crossed 2.9 million in season attendance, which ranks sixth in MLB behind the Dodgers, Phillies, Padres, Yankees and Braves.