Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Aurora

Posted September 28, 2024 12:01 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting late Friday in Aurora is dead, according to an Illinois State Police spokeswoman.

No one else was injured and police continue to investigate, an ISP spokeswoman said.

The shooting concluded a pursuit that began about 6:45 p.m. Friday when Kendall County sheriff’s police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Pratt Avenue in Plano, according to a social media post from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities located the car they believed was involved in the incident and pursued it, along with officers from several other agencies, according to the post.

The pursuit concluded in the vicinity of Eola Road and Route 34 in Aurora where officers encountered the armed suspect, authorities said.

They engaged in gunfire during which the suspect was struck. The person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the spokeswoman who provided no additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.

