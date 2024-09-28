McHenry County College proposes new $5M event center

McHenry County College is looking at constructing a new events center at its Crystal Lake campus. Courtesy of McHenry County College

McHenry County College officials have started conversations about the potential creation of a new event center space on campus.

The college, at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake, is looking at establishing an events center in a space near the campus’ commons and cafeteria area with a separate entrance and outdoor seating area. The space would be used to host events that the college already puts on, such as job fairs, and create the potential for more external community events.

Christina Haggerty, vice president of marketing, communications and development, presented the idea to board members last week. The college is only starting conversations that could turn into plans and construction if approved by the board, MCC President Clinton Gabbard said.

“It is central to have that living place,” Haggerty said, “that space within the campus that is dynamic, that is multifunctional, that allows for a lot of different types of uses to keep people coming back and feeling engaged in a variety of ways.”

MCC currently uses a conference center, cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium for events. But those spaces are limited in what kinds of events can be held based on the size and structure of the rooms, Haggerty said. The conference center recently used for an athletics hall of fame event, but a larger event space would have made it better, Gabbard said.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “It’s long and it’s narrow. It’s a difficult place to bring a group of folks in.”

Many events, including smaller graduation ceremonies, are held in “makeshift” areas that can displace students from common areas and the cafeteria, Haggerty said.

She estimates about half of the events affect the cafeteria and up to 75 times a year, student-athletes have to find alternative spaces to practice.

“We have a lot of new ideas and ways to engage our community that we cannot currently activate because we don’t have the space to do it,” Haggerty said.

If approved by the board, Gabbard hopes to start construction on the project in May. Gabbard estimates construction could cost about $5.5 million with a potential of $500,000 provided through private philanthropy.

Board members were supportive of the idea but expressed concerns about funding.

“We need a rock-solid plan to make sure that we have that deficit made up,” board member Elizabeth Speros said.

Officials put a new events center on top of their list because they see an event center benefiting more students than other projects such as renovating athletic fields or the performing arts center.

“I think it’s an enhancement that we would use a bunch across the board,” Gabbard said.