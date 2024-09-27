Palatine blanks Schaumburg, hands Saxons their 1st loss
One of the most talked about items of the first month of the prep football season has been the success of the Mid-Suburban West.
The West had gone a combined 19-5 prior to the beginning of division play Friday night. Four of its six schools: Barrington, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, and Schaumburg entered MSL West play undefeated after 4 games while a fifth, Palatine, was only a last-second touchdown away in their season-opening home loss to St. Charles North from joining that quartet.
It was those Pirates who made the trek to Gary Scholz Stadium to face a Saxon unit that was off to its best start since 2013 in a game that was also Schaumburg's homecoming.
By the time they departed the premises it felt like a second home for Palatine as they headed back home with a 35-0 victory that gave them their fourth consecutive win on the season.
"We were a little banged up tonight and had to sit some guys, (so) it's the 'next man up' mentality and they stepped up and made plays. We've got a great supporting class," Palatine coach Corey Olson said.
"I talk to our kids all the time (how) it's about not preparing to play, it's about preparing to win. It's really fun to coach this group of kids."
Palatine (4-1, 1-0) took advantage of a pair of interceptions to set up its first two scores.
After a pick by senior DB Rufus Clark, the Pirates offense — led by a front wall of Parker Brault, Nikko Jones, Frank Stark, Ryan Nallen and Evan Downer — marched 59 yards on 7 plays. Senior WR Kole Fager scored on a direct snap from the 1 for a 7-0 lead.
The lead stretched to 14-0 when Fager scored on a 19-yard jaunt capping off an 8-play, 66 yard drive that was set up by Jackson Brown's interception in the closing minutes of the first.
After a series by the host school (4-1, 0-1) ended at the Palatine 17, the visitors took it to paydirt six plays later when QB Will Santiago (8 carries, 96 yards) scored on a run from the 14 giving them a 21-0 advantage that they took into the break.
Santiago (16-24-161 yards) added a pair of touchdown tosses in half number two to Fager (40 yards) in the third and Jake Flores (29 yards) in the fourth to close out the scoring.
The Pirates out-gained the Saxons 381-246.
Brault, a senior Marshall commit, spoke of the daily battles in practice that help prepare them for game play.
"Our guys are tenacious,“ Brault said. ”They bring it every day, so it's easy when we come out on the field. The experience (we have) is great. It matters and it helps guide our team."