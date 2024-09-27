Palatine blanks Schaumburg, hands Saxons their 1st loss

One of the most talked about items of the first month of the prep football season has been the success of the Mid-Suburban West.

The West had gone a combined 19-5 prior to the beginning of division play Friday night. Four of its six schools: Barrington, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, and Schaumburg entered MSL West play undefeated after 4 games while a fifth, Palatine, was only a last-second touchdown away in their season-opening home loss to St. Charles North from joining that quartet.

It was those Pirates who made the trek to Gary Scholz Stadium to face a Saxon unit that was off to its best start since 2013 in a game that was also Schaumburg's homecoming.

By the time they departed the premises it felt like a second home for Palatine as they headed back home with a 35-0 victory that gave them their fourth consecutive win on the season.

"We were a little banged up tonight and had to sit some guys, (so) it's the 'next man up' mentality and they stepped up and made plays. We've got a great supporting class," Palatine coach Corey Olson said.

"I talk to our kids all the time (how) it's about not preparing to play, it's about preparing to win. It's really fun to coach this group of kids."

Palatine (4-1, 1-0) took advantage of a pair of interceptions to set up its first two scores.

After a pick by senior DB Rufus Clark, the Pirates offense — led by a front wall of Parker Brault, Nikko Jones, Frank Stark, Ryan Nallen and Evan Downer — marched 59 yards on 7 plays. Senior WR Kole Fager scored on a direct snap from the 1 for a 7-0 lead.

The lead stretched to 14-0 when Fager scored on a 19-yard jaunt capping off an 8-play, 66 yard drive that was set up by Jackson Brown's interception in the closing minutes of the first.

After a series by the host school (4-1, 0-1) ended at the Palatine 17, the visitors took it to paydirt six plays later when QB Will Santiago (8 carries, 96 yards) scored on a run from the 14 giving them a 21-0 advantage that they took into the break.

Santiago (16-24-161 yards) added a pair of touchdown tosses in half number two to Fager (40 yards) in the third and Jake Flores (29 yards) in the fourth to close out the scoring.

The Pirates out-gained the Saxons 381-246.

Brault, a senior Marshall commit, spoke of the daily battles in practice that help prepare them for game play.

"Our guys are tenacious,“ Brault said. ”They bring it every day, so it's easy when we come out on the field. The experience (we have) is great. It matters and it helps guide our team."

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Ray Gaspard (19) looks for a gap between Schaumburg's Sean Rogers (33) Rocco Fontela (31) and Ryan Much (8) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg's Sean Rogers (33) brings Palatine's Maleek Miles (28) to the sidelines Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Kole Fager (14) holds onto the ball as he is wrapped up by Schaumburg's Nathan Vanden Boom (19) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Will Santiago (12) looks for an open teammate Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Rufus Clark (22) reels in an interception Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg's Rafael Medeiros (5) reaches for Palatine's Will Santiago (12) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg's Nathan Barnitz (27) wraps up Palatine's Jackson Brown (9) after he secured an interception Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Kole Fager (14) celebrates a touchdown Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Rufus Clark (22) celebrates an interception with his teammates Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine's Ethan Hunt (23) wraps up Schaumburg's Javonte McCoy (80) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg's Ryan Much (8) works to get to Palatine's Ray Gaspard (19) Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Schaumburg.