Lake Zurich festival features fear-free Halloween fun, contest for heftiest gourds

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Peter Starykowicz directs a forklift driver as he positions a 1,462-pound pumpkin Thursday in preparation for Jack O’Lantern World festival in Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. The festival has “one of the largest collection of huge pumpkins in the world,” according to organizer Starykowicz. The largest pumpkin there is just less than 2,000 pounds. The festival runs through Oct. 27.

Eager to celebrate Halloween but without the scary thrills?

Lake Zurich’s largest park annually is transformed into a world of lights, friendly ghosts and pumpkins weighing as much as an average bison.

Famous for bringing in more than 2,000-pound pumpkins to the weigh-off championship, Lake Zurich’s Jack O’Lantern World festival aims to again stake its territory as the nation’s best non-spooky Halloween event.

Held Sept. 27 to Oct. 27, the contest is put on by All Community Events, Inc., during Thursday-Sunday evenings at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road.

It offers visitors a chance to partake of the season’s excitement, minus the fear factor.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Melissa Indovina carves an intricate design on a large pumpkin Thursday in preparation for Jack O’Lantern World festival in Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. The festival, which began Friday, will add new jack-o'-lanterns daily until Oct. 27.

“They’re very safety-focused and intense on delivering a quality experience everyday,” said Bonnie Caputo, recreation director for the village of Lake Zurich about the festival organizer. “They’ve been wonderful to work with.”

Jack O’Lantern World is most proud of its 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and more than 2,000-pound U.S. National Champion giant pumpkins, which are displayed in more than 20 immersive worlds created by award-winning artisans.

All Community Events’ Jack O’Lantern World runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27 at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich Courtesy of All Community Events

The pumpkins are presented alongside other features such as a pirate ship light show and the world’s largest ghost, which stands at roughly 20 feet. This year, Jack O’Lantern World also is hosting a 5K on Oct. 17.

A previously created dragon at the All Community Events’ Jack O’Lantern World festival, which runs Sept. 27-Oct. 27 at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Courtesy of All Community Events

“The main thing that we would want everyone to take away … is everything is handmade, hand-carved, and one-of-a-kind,” said Peter Starykowicz, president of All Community Events.

Gigi’s Playhouse, an achievement center for people with Down syndrome, also plays a key role in the festival’s production. It is hosting a Phase Three Brewery Beer Garden each night, with several food trucks.

Organizers brought the idea of Jack O’Lantern World to the village in 2021 with support from the park and recreation advisory board, Caputo said.

“Not only does it introduce people to Lake Zurich in a positive way, it also promotes our businesses as well,” Caputo said.

Jack O’Lantern World can draw up to 5,000 guests in one night, spread across the different time slots offered. Once attendees arrive at their chosen time, they can stay as long or as little as they like. Ticket prices vary depending on the day.

“It starts at dusk every one of those nights, which changes throughout the month. Generally around 6-7 (p.m.),” Starykowicz said.

A new feature this year is a fun zone offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices are $19.99 or $12.99 with the purchase of the main entry ticket. Visitors can see giant inflatables and take part in glowing mini golf.

More specific times and prices can be found on Jack O’Lantern World’s website, https://thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich. Tickets must be purchased online.

All Community Events Inc. puts on numerous events each year, many of which have lasted over a decade. This year’s Jack O’Lantern World will be the fourth in what is planned to be a long-standing tradition.

“Ultimately, we’re hoping it will last such that kids coming today will be coming with their kids down the road,” Starykowicz said.

The Jack O’Lantern World festival will be featured at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich starting Friday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 27. Courtesy of All Community Events

