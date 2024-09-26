Robert ‘Dutch’ Schultz Memorial to be dedicated Saturday
The Palatine Park Foundation and Palatine Park District will conduct a dedication of the Robert “Dutch” Schultz Memorial plaque at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Robert “Dutch” Schultz Recreation Area on Palatine Hills Drive, the entrance to Palatine Hills Golf Course, 512 W. Northwest Hwy.
Schultz, a longtime Palatine Park District board member and dedicated volunteer, was beloved for his appearances as Santa at various Palatine events.
Article Comments
