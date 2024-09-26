Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-90 near Elk Grove Village
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on Interstate 90 near Elk Grove Village.
Illinois State Police said the unnamed pedestrian was in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Elmhurst Road exit when they were struck by a car. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
An autopsy is slated for later today, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
