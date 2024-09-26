Palatine makes changes to leaf collection program, starting later

Palatine is making changes to its leaf collection program. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Palatine is making changes to its curbside leaf collection program.

The last major change to the program, which started in 1987, came 10 years ago, when the village reduced collections from four to three.

Now, after a comprehensive review, the village council has approved changes that promise to streamline the process.

Residents in certain zones have been asking for a later start than mid-October, since most trees do not start dropping many of their leaves yet. In response, the village is moving the start date back one week.

The village is also combining the first two weeks of scheduled days into a one-week all-zone pickup.

Also, instead of tracking the scheduled dates when leaves can be set out, now everyone will set them out on scheduled Mondays by 7 a.m.

Finally, there will be faster collection, resulting in a smaller chance of leaves being blown away by wind or carried by rain into storm sewers.

Collection will begin the week of Oct. 28 in all zones .

Zones 1-4 will be picked up on the week of Nov. 4.

Zones 5-8 will be covered during the week of Nov. 11.

All zones will be picked up on the week of Nov. 18, the last week of leaf collection.

For more information, visit the village’s website, which will offer an interactive map. Residents may also lookup their address online to view their collection weeks.