‘We all are Americans’: Early voters share hopes and fears for the presidential election

Inflation, IVF and national security were among issues on people’s minds Thursday morning, as early voting in the Nov. 5 presidential election kicked off.

Polls opened up at a limited number of locations in DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Suburbanites participate in early voting at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Thursday, the first day polls opened.

At the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, the top-of-the-ticket race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump generated the most reaction from voters.

John Patterson of Wheaton said he wouldn’t support “a convicted felon. I’m voting for Kamala Harris and the Democratic ticket all the way through,” he explained.

“She’s for the people. She doesn’t lie about her stance. Although she was criticized for not doing enough interviews, you actually learn something from her interviews. Whereas, if you watch Trump’s campaign rallies or interviews, he’s just complaining.”

Voter Fred Annerino, who backs Harris said, “I want someone who’s going to represent our country with style and class as the leader of the free world.

“I want somebody to not engage in retribution at every juncture, in terms of ‘I’m going to get you.’”

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Fred Annerino was among a record crowd participating in early voting Thursday in DuPage County.

Meanwhile, DuPage resident Wayne Delaney said his greatest concerns are “the economy and national security,” which is why he chose Trump.

Another Trump voter cited the economy and the border as key issues. He said he wants a president who could negotiate with world leaders and restore peace versus going to war.

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said early voting turnout Thursday broke a record, with 1,533 people counted across five sites compared to 660 in 2020.

About one-third of suburbanites interviewed in the course of an hour cited economic issues including tariffs and inflation as crucial.

But others listed reproductive freedom and access to IVF, character and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Rioters who invaded the Capitol “should go to prison,” voter Rudy Anderson said. “They tried to overthrow the government, then they deny it. What I saw on video — is that made up? No.”

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Early voting at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton and other locations drew a record number of people Thursday.

Voter Kevin Brown worried “Trump is going to, I think, do bad economic policies for the middle class,” if elected.

Jane Hottinger of Carol Stream is concerned about “economics of course, inflation of course, but (also) equality.”

“We all are Americans,” she said.

A majority of voters who spoke with the Daily Herald indicated they support Harris.

That’s not surprising because DuPage “has been an increasingly blue area in the last decade,” former GOP lieutenant governor candidate Aaron Del Mar of Palatine said.

“The Republican strategy in Illinois is to be competitive in races where we believe we can win, in districts that are purple,” said Del Mar, Illinois Republican State Central Committee member.

“Our messaging at doorsteps is that we should have a two-party system in Illinois as a check on the Democrats overreach on taxes, social issues and immigration.”

Suburban Cook voters will be able to vote early on Oct. 9. Early voting site options in the Collar Counties will expand in mid-October.