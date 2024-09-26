Remodeled Hanover Park Caputo’s Fresh Market to hold grand reopening Saturday

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market in Hanover Park is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of a more than $3 million renovation with a grand reopening event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1250 Lake St. Courtesy of Robertino Presta

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets in Hanover Park will be showing off its more than $3 million remodel during its grand reopening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Among the festivities at 1250 Lake St. will be pumpkin painting, cupcake decorating, pony rides, a petting zoo, music and food samplings.

The location, which opened in 1996, has been closed since last year in an effort to bring it up to the standards of its other stores, CEO Robertino Presta said.

The extent of the remodel grew from what had been initially conceived, he added.

“It went from a very small remodel to a complete gut,” Presta said. “We saw what our other stores looked like. We’re constantly trying to upgrade the stores.”

Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said he knows of the passion some village residents have for the store, and is grateful the company thought his community was worth the reinvestment.

Local officials and guests enjoy some treats at the newly remodeled Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market at 1250 Lake St. in Hanover Park immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony that preceded last week's soft opening. Courtesy of Rod Craig

“We have a lot of pride in having this in town,” he said. “That’s a big investment! I’m really appreciative that they decided to stay. I’m really pleased they’re here.”

Among the new features are state-of-the-art refrigeration, a sushi bar, a hot foods café, a coffee bar that also serves beer and wine, a case full of authentic gelato, the La Bella Romana bakery and an international deli.

Presta said there’s always a bit of risk in closing for as long as the remodel took, but he believes customers will find the end result was worth it. His next wish: The completion of road construction on Lake Street to make the experience perfect.