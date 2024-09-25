‘The focal point of everything’: Mundelein’s linebackers a key to 3-1 start

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Mundelein’s corps of linebackers includes, from left, Antonio Vaughn, Ian Murray and Jake Junia.

In their 4-3 defense, Mundelein’s three linebackers are their top three tacklers.

That’s what you want.

“Linebackers are kind of the focal point of everything,” said Mustangs first-year head coach John Cowhey, who has the North Suburban Conference team off to a 3-1 start.

“We’ve got to be the most athletic guys out there, the most physical guys out there,” added Cody Gokan, Mundelein defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach while brother Jake Gokan coaches outside linebackers.

The Mustangs will play a hybrid defense between a 4-3 with four linemen and three linebackers, and a 3-4, vice versa.

“We’ve got to stop the run and stop the pass at the same time,” Cody Gokan said.

Doing the job are senior inside linebackers Antonio Vaughn, a physical transfer from Libertyville — Mundelein’s Week 5 opponent — and all-conference returner Jake Junia, a team co-captain; and senior outside linebacker Ian Murray, the Mustangs’ fastest player.

Also involved are junior outside linebacker Frankie Lesniak and senior Alex Grosvenor, often at inside linebacker on passing downs with Junia shifting to safety.

Junior middle linebacker Oliver Van De Motter got hurt on the second play of the Mustangs’ 42-27 season-opening win against Grant and is working his way back.

Linebackers lead the defense.

“I am the quarterback of the defense, or one of them,” Vaughn said after practice Monday.

“I can either drop into pass coverage or I can play the blitz,” he said. “The linebacker sets the edge, basically — they’re coming off the edge for the blitz or they get the flat more if it’s a pass coverage.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Mundelein linebacker Jake Junia practices Monday at the high school.

Like Vaughn a fan of former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, Junia is the defensive “quarterback” who helps relay instruction from the sideline to his teammates before the next play.

Communication is one of the most important parts of the job. He’s got to do it quickly.

“It’s not really a ton of time because we’ve got to get the call in and then I’ll echo it, get it out,” said Junia, a three-year starter.

“We have our line stunts that tell (defensive linemen) where to go, then we have our own blitzes that help us with where we’re going. And then our coverage will go back to our DBs (defensive backs), so we’ve got the three separate layers,” he said.

“So once we get it in to everybody, or echo it, I have to look around and make sure everybody’s in their right spots in order to do their job best.”

Jobs may change. Vaughn, who played defensive end at Libertyville, will shift from his inside linebacker position onto the defensive line.

“This past week against Stevenson, me and (Murray) switched positions,” Vaughn said. “I played the edge more as like a defensive end or outside linebacker. He played the inside linebacker and read the (offensive) guard. We’re always switching around, just what Coach Gokan sees best.”

In addition to the linebackers’ need to, as Cowhey said, “clean things up,” they’ll fill gaps on the line or cover a tight end or running back going out for a pass.

“It’s about really working together, knowing how to cover,” Murray said. “For certain teams, the linebackers have to reroute the receivers” — slyly pushing them off their path, disrupting timing without drawing a penalty — “to help the DBs in coverage. So it’s really about working with each other and having a team chemistry kind of thing.”

Football players often say they like to “hit people.” Linebackers love it, but there’s more to the position than that.

“I want to feel like I’m doing something every single play. And I feel like being at linebacker gives me that chance. Something can always happen, it can always come your way,” Murray said.

“It’s pretty much a mix of everything on the field,” Junia said, “and I love all the different aspects and knowing what I’m doing and how I can help the team.”