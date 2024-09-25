Grayslake woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer parked at Indiana rest stop

A 73-year-old Grayslake woman is dead after crashing her SUV into the trailer of semi truck parked at an Interstate 90 rest stop in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said Marcie Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the Sunday afternoon crash.

Troopers were called to the westbound I-90 rest area at about 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered Rodriguez’s Toyota RAV4 lodged underneath the trailer of the semi truck. Witnesses reported the SUV was speeding at the time of the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The driver of semi truck was in the sleeper area of the cab at the time of the crash. He was uninjured, troopers said.