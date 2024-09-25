Aurora to hold first fall food truck festival on Friday

Aurora will hold its first Fall Food Truck Festival on Friday on the Benton Street Bridges downtown. Courtesy of the city of Aurora

Foodies can enjoy cuisines from around the world during Aurora’s first Fall Food Truck Festival.

The festivities take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, on the Benton Street Bridges between Broadway Avenue and River Street in downtown Aurora.

The event is Aurora’s first foray into a fall food truck fest, having held them in spring for several years.

The 25 trucks scheduled to participate include Billy Bricks Pizza, Burrito Xpress, Craft Urban Aurora, Dolci Chillz Italian Ice, Fiesta Taco, Grumpy Gaucho, GV's Italian Street Food, Hello Boba, Holy Brews Coffee, Holy Pierogi, Home Run Hot Dogs and Lemonade, Island Boy Food, JJ-N-MeMe's Custom Meals on Wheels, La Chula- Cinco De Mayo Bakery, Little O's Frozen Treats, My Funnel Truck, The Original Rainbow Cone, Monster Gyros — Serna's Grill Food Truck, Spoon Burger Food Truck, Strawberries BBQ, Tamales Plus, Tavern On Broadway, That’s My Dawg, Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery, and Wurst Kitchen.

In addition to the food, the free event will feature a DJ, line dancing, giveaways and more.

All vendors will accept cash, and most will accept credit and forms of digital payment.