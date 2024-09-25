advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

FBI hunting for Barrington bank robber

Posted September 25, 2024 12:44 pm
Jake Griffin
 

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Chase branch in Barrington.

The robbery occurred at about 1 p.m. at the bank branch located on the 100 block of West Northwest Highway.

Authorities said the male suspect demanded money from a teller, but did not show or imply he was armed.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, black baggy sweatpants or jeans, blue gym shoes with white laces and soles, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He was also sporting a dark-colored gaiter-style mask.

No injuries were reported and the amount of cash taken was not released.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company