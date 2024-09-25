FBI hunting for Barrington bank robber

Suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Barrington Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Chase branch in Barrington.

The robbery occurred at about 1 p.m. at the bank branch located on the 100 block of West Northwest Highway.

Authorities said the male suspect demanded money from a teller, but did not show or imply he was armed.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, black baggy sweatpants or jeans, blue gym shoes with white laces and soles, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He was also sporting a dark-colored gaiter-style mask.

No injuries were reported and the amount of cash taken was not released.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.