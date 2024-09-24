Opening of Lake Zurich DMZ+ delayed a week

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Lake Zurich Secretary of State facility at 951 S. Rand Road will remain closed until Oct. 9 as renovations to turn it into a DMZ+ continue.

The opening date for the Lake Zurich DMV+ has been postponed until Oct. 9.

The Illinois Secretary of State facility at 951 S. Rand Road was to have been closed until Oct. 2 for renovations that will make it the second DMZ+ facility in the suburbs. The first opened in mid-August in Melrose Park.

A temporary office at Kemper Lakes Business Center, 3 Corporate Drive, Suite 160, in Lake Zurich, will continue to offer services until the new opening date.

The DMZ+ is intended to serve as a one-stop shop featuring new and additional services and expected shorter wait times. At a single service counter, customers will be able to renew a driver’s license or state ID; apply for a REAL ID; register or renew vehicle registration and get vehicle stickers; convert a temporary driver’s license to a standard one; order a new license plate; register to vote; and join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

The facility also will offer services from the business, index and personnel departments of the secretary of state's office that otherwise require an in-person visit to downtown Chicago or Springfield. Among them are obtaining certified copies of business records and filing documents such as articles of incorporation and trademarks.

A hub of public-use computers will be available for those with limited access or need assistance to submit job applications.