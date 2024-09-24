advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

Opening of Lake Zurich DMZ+ delayed a week

Posted September 24, 2024 11:00 am
Mick Zawislak
 

The opening date for the Lake Zurich DMV+ has been postponed until Oct. 9.

The Illinois Secretary of State facility at 951 S. Rand Road was to have been closed until Oct. 2 for renovations that will make it the second DMZ+ facility in the suburbs. The first opened in mid-August in Melrose Park.

A temporary office at Kemper Lakes Business Center, 3 Corporate Drive, Suite 160, in Lake Zurich, will continue to offer services until the new opening date.

The DMZ+ is intended to serve as a one-stop shop featuring new and additional services and expected shorter wait times. At a single service counter, customers will be able to renew a driver’s license or state ID; apply for a REAL ID; register or renew vehicle registration and get vehicle stickers; convert a temporary driver’s license to a standard one; order a new license plate; register to vote; and join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

The facility also will offer services from the business, index and personnel departments of the secretary of state's office that otherwise require an in-person visit to downtown Chicago or Springfield. Among them are obtaining certified copies of business records and filing documents such as articles of incorporation and trademarks.

A hub of public-use computers will be available for those with limited access or need assistance to submit job applications.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lake Zurich News Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company