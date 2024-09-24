Like sun, hate planes? Amtrak starting route from Chicago to Miami just in time for winter

An Amtrak train waits in Union Station. The passenger railroad starts a new Floridian service Nov. 10 between Chicago and Miami in November. Daily Herald File Photo

Pining for the Sunshine State as the weather turns? For a limited time, Amtrak is offering direct round-trip service between Chicago Union Station and Miami.

The Floridian service kicks off Nov. 10 with intermediate stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

Amtrak is combining the Capitol Limited, between Chicago and D.C., and Silver Star, between New York City and Miami, routes temporarily because of an East River Tunnel rehabilitation project in NYC that will impact train service.

A one-way coach ticket costs $113 while a private room is $734. The trip lasts about 46 hours, according to Amtrak’s website.

“Our members have had a long-standing dream of restoring a one-seat ride from the Midwest to Florida, and we’re thrilled that a new generation of American passengers will be able to experience this service for themselves,” Rail Passengers Association CEO Jim Mathews said in a statement Monday. “We believe riders will flock to this new service.”

The Floridian will reduce pressure on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor during the tunnel project, Mathews added.

“Until 1979, Amtrak operated a Florida train that ran directly to Miami from Chicago. It used various routes in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky to get there,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.

Travelers in private, first-class rooms will be treated to linen tablecloth service in Amtrak’s Dining Car. Amtrak will offer an updated Café Service for passengers in coach.

“The Floridian offers customers an exceptional and sustainable journey to great destinations between Chicago and Miami, providing the amenities and delicious food our guests enjoy when traveling with us,” Amtrak Executive Vice President Eliot Hamlisch said in a statement.