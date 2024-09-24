DuPage County board considers $635.8 million budget

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy discusses her proposed 2025 budget during a meeting on Tuesday.

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy is proposing a 2025 budget includes money to help address food insecurity and affordable housing, hire more prosecutors and public defenders, and funds for a new maintenance garage, renovations at the DuPage Care Center and improvements at the Elmhurst quarry.

On Tuesday, Conroy presented the proposed $635.8 million budget to county board members. A final spending plan will be approved at the county board’s Nov. 26 meeting and take effect on Dec. 1.

Conroy’s proposed budget assumes $71 million in property tax revenue but keeps the county’s property tax rate flat at 2% of a homeowner’s tax bill.

“I am pleased to present a balanced budget that not only maintains our outstanding levels of service but also invests in key projects to prepare for the future,” Conroy said. “This proposal provides crucial support for residents who need it most, providing the help they need without raising the county’s portion of the property tax.”

Other highlights of the proposed budget include $1.8 million, which would be divided evenly among the six county board districts to help meet needs within each district. Some county board members already have identified programs — such as a tutoring program at Hinsdale Lakes Terrace — that could benefit from their district’s share of the $1.8 million.

The budget also includes a 3.5% cost of living increase for county employees and establishes 12-week paid paternal leave for county workers. In addition, it would cover an anticipated 2% increase in employee health insurance costs, Conroy said.

Additionally, the budget identifies monies to support programs — such as the county’s food pantry assistance — once American Rescue Plan Act dollars dry up. For example, Conroy proposes to set aside $500,000 to combat food insecurity. The county has already used more than $1 million in ARPA funds to benefit area food pantries and food banks.

“The fact is, the cost of groceries remains stubbornly high,” Conroy said.

Conroy’s proposed spending plan also includes $350,000 to help fund community initiatives for mental health and substance use care, $151.9 million for capital projects, including a new maintenance garage and fueling station, water and sewer line repairs, road construction, DuPage Care Center renovations and completion of the animal services expansion.

County board members largely lauded Conroy’s proposed plan.

“The things that you have made important are also important to the residents of DuPage County,” board member Paula Deacon Garcia told Conroy.

Residents can provide feedback on the proposed budget before the Nov. 26 vote.