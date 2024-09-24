2 families sue Huntley High School district after E. coli outbreak caused students’ ‘permanent injuries’

Two parents are suing Huntley Community School District 158 over an E. coli outbreak that happened in 2023 at Huntley High School. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Local News Network, 2020

A year after an E. coli outbreak at Huntley High School sickened 16 people, forced six to the emergency room and hospitalized two, Huntley Community School District 158 faces a lawsuit over the outbreak.

Two parents, Jacqueline Stout and Steven Kutrubis, are suing the school district on behalf of their children, Aiden Stout and Nathan Kutrubis, who were freshmen at the time, having just started high school a couple of weeks before.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 10 in McHenry County court, contends that the school district committed “willful and wanton negligence” by knowingly allowing a food service employee to handle food in the Huntley High cafeteria when the employee had E. coli.

District 158 did not provide comment on the lawsuit despite multiple requests. The district has not yet filed any formal response in court, according to records available as of late Monday.

The filing said the teens consumed contaminated lettuce at the school around Sept. 14 or 15, 2023, which led them to become seriously ill and required emergency medical intervention and hospitalization. The lawsuit says the students were permanently injured as a result of eating the food and will “require ongoing care and monitoring.”

The McHenry County Department of Health said in a report on the outbreak that the department was notified about the first cases of the illness on Sept. 17, 2023, and opened an investigation the next day.

‘We all suffered’

Kate Kutrubis said her son suffered a brain injury and was unresponsive in the hospital. He also had two seizures and had to be placed on a special device to try to keep his body temperature down because it got dangerously high, she said.

Kutrubis’ son also had to have constant dialysis during much of his hospital stay. He was in the hospital for several weeks, until about Halloween, which his mother said included some time at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he had to relearn how to walk.

After his release, he needed physical, speech and occupational therapy three hours a day, three days a week.

“We sent a perfectly healthy child to school [and then] this happened,” Kutrubis said.

Her son still needs lab work done every six months, possibly for the rest of his life. A recent ultrasound indicated his kidneys still have healing to do, his mother said.

The whole experience was “traumatizing” for the family, but she is grateful her son is recovering.

Jacqueline Stout said her son was hospitalized for eight days. He was in the pediatric ICU and experienced kidney failure. He was very weak and very sick, she said.

Her son will need to have his blood checked every three months for the rest of his life, although the frequency might eventually decrease. He no longer eats cafeteria food and now brings his lunch from home.

“My son suffered. We all suffered. It was a horrible thing,” Stout said.

Fifteen of the 16 people who were sickened with E. coli in fall 2023 ate food from the Huntley High cafeteria, according to the health department’s report and the lawsuit. All 15 ate a sandwich from the cold sandwich station, and in all known cases, the sandwiches had lettuce, according to the lawsuit. The first news of the E. coli illnesses at the high school came on Sept. 21 of last year.

‘Permanent injuries’

In addition to “permanent physical emotional and psychological injuries,” the teens suffered “disability and disfigurement in the past and will in the future,” the suit contends.

The lawsuit also states the district is liable to the plaintiffs for “the harm proximately caused by its manufacture and sale of an unsafe and defective food product ... with a deadly pathogen.”

The lawsuit also alleges the families were on the hook for all the medical expenses stemming from their sons’ hospitalizations. An affidavit in the lawsuit indicates the plaintiffs are seeking more than $100,000 in monetary damages. The families also are requesting permission to seek additional damages later.

The civil lawsuit against the school district has been given a court date of Dec. 10.