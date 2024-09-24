$1.45 million Lotto winner bought ticket in Des Plaines

A $1.45 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold over the weekend in Des Plaines, Illinois Lottery officials said Tuesday.

“I’m almost too excited to think straight,” Febin Thomas, owner of the BP gas station on Lee Street where the winning ticket was purchased, said in a news release. “I actually know who the winner is because they came to the store yesterday morning to tell us the big news — they were so excited.”

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Sunday evening drawing to score the prize. The winning numbers were 6-16-32-33-40.

The winner’s identity wasn’t disclosed, but Thomas said the person is a regular customer who has been coming into the business for years.

The gas station will receive a $14,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“I have many longtime employees, some have even worked for me for over 10 years, and I’d love to share the bonus with them,” Thomas said.