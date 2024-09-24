Festivals Sept. 27 to Oct. 3: Oktoberfests, Harvest of the Acorn Moon, Johnny Appleseed Festival and more

Starts before Friday

Chicago World Music Festival: Through Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago, and various locations in Chicago. Dozens of free and ticketed concerts featuring international and local artists performing at venues throughout the city. chicago.gov.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Through Sunday, Sept. 29, in downtown Elgin. Over 90 performances from local and national artists featuring dance, theater, comedy, music, magic and undefined art forms. Plus, a visual art exhibit, outdoor performances, an Almost-Closing Party and a Closing Party. Festival entry buttons are $3; events range from free to $12, with a festival pass available for $95. Tickets: elginfringefestival.com.

Friday, Sept. 27

German bands kick things into high gear during the Bartlett Oktoberfest in Leiseberg Park Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Courtesy of Danielle Yurik/BTC Yurik Photography

Bartlett Oktoberfest: 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Leiseberg Park, 325 E. Devon, Bartlett. Live music, German beer and food and more. Music from Big Boss & The Toes at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Killing Me Smalls at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Family fun on Saturday features a bounce house, face painting and interactive chess instruction. Free. bartlettoktoberfest.com.

East Dundee Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Food, drinks, music, scarecrow display and contest, inflatables and more. On Saturday, Touch-A-Truck from 2-4 p.m., Scarecrow Stilt Walker from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and beer stein-holding contest at 7 p.m. Live music includes the Polkaholics at 5 p.m. and Who's Bad at 8 p.m. Friday and The Prince Experience at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. eastdundee.net.

Harmony Fest featuring the Taste of Arlington Heights: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Vail and Campbell streets, Arlington Heights. Food and drinks from local restaurants, business expo, family activities, and live music from 16 Candles at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Harmony Park. Free. vah.com/explore/events.php.

Huntley Fall Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley. Live entertainment, beer garden, food vendors, carnival, model train display, craft/business show, scarecrow building contest and fall activities. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday ($10, free for kids 12 and younger); car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Music: Rumor Hazit at 6:15 p.m. and Pino Farina Band at 9 p.m. Friday; The Early Byrds at 1:45 p.m., In The Stix at 3:45 p.m., Modern Day Romeos at 6:15 p.m., and Hairbangers Ball at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Rockin' Moxie at noon, Southbound at 2:15 p.m., and Tennessee Whiskey at 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Free. huntleyfallfest.com.

Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus Church: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Oktoberfest food and drinks and live music. $10 donation on Friday and Saturday. chicagoevents.com/event/oktoberfest-chicago.

Woodridge Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge. German food, live music, a photo booth and a variety of beers featuring several local breweries. A beer stein-holding contest, pretzel toss and more. Tickets via woodridgeparks.org.

Autumn Hayrides: 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Ticket includes a 30-minute tractor-drawn wagon ride and the supplies to make s'mores over an open fire. $16. Register: stcparks.org/events.

SODA will perform at Summer's Last Hurrah! on Friday, Sept. 27, at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin. Courtesy of SODA

Summer's Last Hurrah!: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St., South Elgin. Rotary Club of Elgin event with live music, kids’ activities, food trucks and beverages. On Saturday, Touch-a-Truck from noon to 2 p.m., arts and crafts show from noon to 4 p.m. and Community Showcase from 1-4 p.m. Music from SODA at 6:30 p.m. Friday and The Lennys at 5 p.m. and The Singletones at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring blankets and lawn chairs; no coolers. facebook.com/RotaryClubofElgin.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, under the Innovator Hale Street Tents in Wheaton and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Suzette’s Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton. Afternoon Logic will perform on Friday and Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman on Saturday. downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Hispanic Heritage Month Event: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Village Board Room 214, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The Cultural Diversity & Inclusion Committee hosts an event recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. Free. hpil.org.

Jack O’Lantern World: Time slots vary by day Thursdays through Sundays, from Friday, Sept. 27, to Oct. 27, at Jack O’Lantern World, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Features 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, a more than 1,000-pound U.S. National Champion giant pumpkin, a pirate ship light show, giant inflatables, glowing mini golf and more. $20.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids Thursdays; $23.99/$15.99 Fridays and Sundays; $24.99/$16.99 Saturdays. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Take a paddle wheel riverboat cruise along the Fox River. Bring wine or beer; for ages 21 and older. $24. Register in advance at stcriverboats.com.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Bigfoot Trail Run 5K: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Wilds at Red Oak, 1400 N. River Road, North Aurora. Second annual race through woodland and prairie on paved trails and all-terrain paths. Food and games after the race. $35-$40. Register: foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/bigfoot-trail-run-5k/.

Des Plaines River Trail Bike Ride: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Camp Ground Road Woods Forest Preserve Pavilion, entrance at east Algonquin and Campground roads, Des Plaines. Family-friendly, 8-mile loop community bike ride along the Des Plaines River Trail hosted by Bike and Walk Des Plaines. For all ages and experience levels. Activities, music and refreshments to follow. Free. bike-walk-dp.org.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival takes over downtown Crystal Lake on Saturday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of downtown Crystal Lake

Johnny Appleseed Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Crystal Lake. Wagon rides, a pumpkin train, kids’ games, inflatables, inflatable ax-throwing, craft fair, pumpkin bowling, storytelling, live music, dancing, food trucks, apple cider doughnuts, a scarecrow on stilts and Johnny Appleseed. Free. downtowncl.org/johnny-festival/.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, from Saturday, Sept. 28, through Oct. 27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $6; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/fall-festival.

Celebración de los Árboles: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Food, music, dancing and more. Included with museum admission. mortonarb.org.

Day of Play: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St., Batavia. Activities and crafts focused on local history, in partnership with the Association of Children’s Museums Our World global initiative. Free. bataviaparks.org/batavia-depot-museum.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at Lyon Farm, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville. See antique tractors, cars, trucks, gas engines and other antique equipment, crafters show, flea market, harvest wagon, baked sale, kids’ games, petting zoo, entertainment and hayrides. The bluegrass group The Templetons will perform. $4 (cash only); free for kids younger than 2. lyonfarmkchs.org.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. Autumn-themed activities and games for all ages. Free. triton.edu/fallfest.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center’s 10th anniversary celebration: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Knoch Knolls Park, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville. Family activities, expert-led hikes, giveaways and more. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Curated outdoor market featuring independently owned small businesses selling one-of-a-kind products. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

PumpkinPalooza: Game On!: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Videogame-themed hayrides, yard games, music, pumpkins, food vendors, Fur Angels Animal Sanctuary animal adoption event and more. Free entry; some activities have a small fee. thegrowingplace.com.

Randolph Street Market Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. 175 independent dealers offer vintage and modern goods ranging from fashion to art, jewelry, decor, retro home furnishings, global goods and more. Live entertainment includes music, poetry and more. $12, discounts available. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Huntley Fall Fest Pedal For Paws car show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley. 15th annual fundraising event open to all vehicles 1989 or older and modern American muscle cars 1990 and newer; car clubs welcome. Car registration from 9-11 a.m. for $20 per vehicle. There will be 40 custom trophies; awards at 2 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 153 will be selling food. Benefits Animal Services & Assistance Program Inc. in Marengo. Free. huntleyfallfest.com.

Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Oktoberfest music and a seasonal menu featuring bratwursts, sausages, pretzels with beer cheese and more on the East Mall. Included with zoo admission. brookfieldzoo.org/Oktoberfest.

Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. The amusement park and petting zoo will be open, plus pumpkin patch, family-friendly haunted houses, a sensory play area filled with corn, seasonal food for purchase and more. Tickets start at $28.99. santasvillagedundee.com.

Oktoberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. Oktoberfest music, food, beverages, polka dancing, a beer stein-holding contest, hammer-schlagen, ax throwing, a high striker, ring-o, corn hole, pretzel necklace making and more. Infinity performs at 8 p.m. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cantigny Polo Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. See how the game was played over 100 years ago when the DuPage Plowboys take on McHenry County following 1850s rules and regulations. Bring a lawn chair. Free. cantigny.org/event/vintage-baseball-5/.

Cary Main Street Fest: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, near 100 W. Main St., Cary. Food, beverages, games, crafts, kids’ area, farmers market and more. Rotary Club of Cary-Grove Craft Brew Fest from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in the BMO parking lot. Baggo tournament with cash prizes from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Music from Jimmy Nick at 1:30 p.m., GENR8R at 3:30 p.m., There Goes the Neighborhood at 5:30 p.m., and Tennessee Whiskey at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and New Vintage Strings at 11 a.m., Bourbon Country at 1 p.m., and Boy Band Review at 3 p.m. Sunday. Free entry. CaryMainStreetFest.com.

HOPtober Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Fall beer, seltzer and cider sampling, and live performances by 7th heaven and Karla and the Phat Kats. For ages 21 and older. Advance tickets: $45 or $50 at the door; designated driver: $20-$25. Benefits the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. Tickets at wheatonparkdistrict.com/hoptoberfest.

Local Author Fair: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Meet and chat with local authors. Books will be available to purchase. Free. dglibrary.org.

Michaelmas Fall Festival: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Da Vinci Waldorf School, 150 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda. Sixth-grade Michaelmas play at 1 p.m., live music, pony rides, pumpkin bake-off judging, forging Michaelmas swords with a blacksmith, pumpkin carving and more. Admission: A nonperishable item or monetary donation for the Wauconda Food Pantry. davinciwaldorfschool.org.

Sears Homes Mini-Bus Tour: 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, leaving from 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove Museum campus. Join museum staff on a 75-minute narrated bus tour of Sears and other catalog homes that are still standing in Downers Grove. Bus space is limited. $22-$33. Register: dgparks.org.

Rakow Renaissance Family Faire: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Gail Borden Public Library Rakow Branch, 2751 W. Bowes Road, Elgin. Medieval merriment with activities and performances for all ages. Free. gailborden.info.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Evanston OktoberFiesta: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary Church, 1012 Lake St., Evanston. Live music, craft brews, games, activities and a raffle. Wristbands $5; free for kids 5 and younger. stjohn23evanston.org/oktoberfiesta.html.

“The Grimmest of Tales”: 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, starting at Morton Arboretum’s Thornhill Shelter, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Experience horror stories by the Brothers Grimm in this walking play along a one- to two-mile hiking route. Bring water, portable chairs or blankets and bug spray. $15-$25. Register: mortonarb.org.

Winnetka Park District Fall Fest: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Skokie Playfields, 600 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Food trucks, drinks, live music, kids’ activities including a petting zoo, inflatables, rides, games and more. Free entry; $20 wristband and registration required for kids’ activities. villageofwinnetka.org.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 28, at the German-American Cultural Center, 259 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Music from Phenix, German beer and food. $9, free for kids younger than 12. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Bonfire & Brews: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Beer tasting around a bonfire for ages 21 and older. $30 admission includes four beer tastings and a s’mores kit. Yard games will be available. Register: itascaparkdistrict.com.

Elgin Symphony season opener: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The ESO celebrates 75 years with guitarist Ana Vidovic in Ravel’s “Bolero,” plus “Kauyumari” by Gabriela Ortiz, Suites Nos. 1 & 2 from “The Three-Cornered Hat” by Falla, and “Fantasia para un gentilhombre” by Rodrigo. $20-$65; $10 for students. elginsymphony.org.

Chicago Salsa Festival: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Willie Colon, E Gran Combo, Tito Nieves, India, Luis Enrique, Rey Ruiz, La Sonora Poncena, Jose Alberto, “El Canario,” Fruko Y Sus Tesos and Frankie Negron will perform. $80-$350. rosemont.com/allstate.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Barkapalooza: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. West Suburban Humane Society’s 31st annual 5K run and 1-mile walk with a rescue fest, pet contests, and a vendor and food truck fair. $20-$50. Different pricing for 5K, 1-mile walk and entry fees. Proceeds will benefit the shelter. raceroster.com/events/2024/87464/barkapalooza.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Bimonthly show that hosts vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

Pumpkin painting is part of the Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora. Courtesy of Karen Muehlfelt, Keeping Moments Photography

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Family-friendly fest with pumpkin painting, mule-drawn hayrides, games, crafts, folk music and refreshments. Explore the Traveling Science Center, a mobile museum featuring exhibits on the biodiversity and natural resources of the region. Free entry; small fee for crafts and refreshments. kaneforest.com.

Family Fall Fest at Parkway Bank Park: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, balloon sculptors and more. Live music from Jeanie B & The Jelly Beans. Free. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Pioneer Day at Stacy’s Tavern Museum: 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Stacy’s Historic Corners and Stacy’s Tavern Museum, 80 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Free. gehs.org.

STEAM Explorers: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Hands-on STEAM activities for kids, including coding plant sensors, building algorithms for robots, an archaeology activity, the science of blacksmithing, science experiments (butter-making, elephant toothpaste), and more. Included with general admission. Register: napersettlement.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Cosley Zoo’s Pumpkin Fest kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 1, featuring a variety of fall activities. Courtesy of Cosley Zoo

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See the zoo’s animals and thousands of pumpkins lining the zoo’s lawn. Kids’ rides for a fee. Apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. Proceeds benefit Cosley Zoo. Regular admission. cosleyzoo.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Lombard Senior Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Madison Meadow Athletic Center, 500 E. Wilson Ave., Lombard. Senior resources, education and screenings, and information about programs and services in the area. Flu shots, blood pressure readings, hearing tests, DMV services and more. Free. villageoflombard.org/seniorfair.

Howl-O-Ween: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Dogs can hunt for eggs filled with treats, explore the Howling House of Terrier and enter a dog costume contest. Includes a goody bag. $10-$15. palatineparks.org/event/howl-o-ween-2.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Vernon Hills Scarecrow Fest: 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Build and decorate a scarecrow to line the driveway at the Sullivan Community Center during the Halloween season. Complimentary apple cider and doughnuts. $18 per group. Register at vhparkdistrict.org/event/scarecrow-fest.

Ongoing

Fall Color Festival: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 29 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Themed events throughout the fall. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Fall Festivities & Adventures at Keller’s Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 at Keller’s Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. 8-acre corn maze, two tranquility labyrinths, pedal vehicles on paved tracks, brick maze, tire stack, farm animals, wagon rides and more. $12 in advance, $14 at the gate. kellersfarmstand.com.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. On weekdays, $18, and on weekends and holidays, $23 online or $25 at the gate. goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Señorita Mariposa Story Walk: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Oct. 31 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A family-friendly outdoor exhibition featuring the Spanish-English bilingual book by Mister G. on the migration of a monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico. The book’s illustrated pages are displayed on large-scale panels along Meadow Lake Trail. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays in October) through Oct. 27 at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Pumpkin patch, 8-acre corn maze, jumping pillow, corn cannons, mega drop slide, zip lines, hayrides, live music, a beer garden, weekend petting zoos, food and more. $16-$22, free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org/pumpkin-daze.

The annual Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms runs Wednesdays through Mondays through Oct. 27 at the farm in Lincolnshire. Courtesy of Didier Farms

Happy Times Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Didier Farms, 16678 Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Amusement rides, shows, fall merchandise, pumpkin sales, and apple cider doughnuts, fudge and more. Free entry; fee for rides and attractions. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 30 at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Amusement rides, petting zoo, hayrides, seasonal food, train rides, food, live music and more. For ticket prices, see sonnyacres.com.

Halloween Experience trolley tours: Full tours from 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Hear tales of metaphysical sightings experienced on the Volo museum grounds, then take part in a sing-along and head out toward Halloween Town to see dozens of creepy, giant inflatables over a 75-acre area north of the museum. $16.95; free for kids 4 and younger. volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select days through Nov. 3 at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Thrills by day and frights by night with haunted houses, scare zones, spine-chilling shows and rides. For ticket prices and hours, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/fright-fest-2024.