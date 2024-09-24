Hoffman Estates man charged with attempted murder after Sunday stabbing

Michael Z. Passev

A 37-year-old Hoffman Estates man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a stabbing outside a restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Hoffman Estates police arrested Michael Z. Passev shortly after the attack occurred just before noon on the 100 block of East Golf Road.

Police officials said they were first notified of a suspicious person attempting to open car doors and “throwing items at businesses” at 11:54 a.m. Sunday. Five minutes later, more callers reported a person had been stabbed in the same area and the suspect had fled.

Police caught up with Passev on the 1000 block of Roselle Road. He was arrested without incident. He is due in court later today for a detention hearing, police said.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, suffered several stab wounds and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge, where he underwent surgery for his wounds. He is expected to recover, police said.