FBI investigating Naperville ATM robbery

The FBI is looking for this man in connection with a robbery Tuesday at an ATM in Naperville. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is investigating a robbery at an ATM Tuesday morning in Naperville.

The robbery occurred at 11:08 a.m. at the Bank of America branch at 1301 E. Ogden Ave.

The FBI says two suspects got out of a silver Nissan Altima and approached an ATM technician who was doing maintenance work on a machine. One of them physically assaulted the technician and demanded money. The two suspects then got back in the vehicle — where a third suspect was sitting — and left.

The FBI said the suspects were described as being Black. One was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin, wearing a dark blue zip-up sweater, a black ski mask, black winter gloves, black pants and black gym shoes.

The FBI says this silver Nissan was involved in a robbery at an ATM in Naperville Tuesday morning. Courtesy of the FBI

Anyone with information can call (312) 421-6700, or submit it to tips.fbi.gov.