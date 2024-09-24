White Sox rally in eighth, avoid setting record for most losses

The White Sox's Nicky Lopez, right, celebrates with Lenyn Sosa after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Chicago. AP

South Side fans began the night in a tolerant mood.

It was dog night at Guaranteed Rate Field and this game featuring two large-market underachievers moved along quickly after an hour rain delay. But when the White Sox let an infield pop up fall to the grass in front of the pitcher's mound, the temperament changed.

Suddenly a “Sell the team” chant started up and continued for a couple minutes. The chants returned when the Angels took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning and grew louder when it became 2-0 in the eighth.

Little did those doggies know, the White Sox had a surprise in store. Thanks to a 3-run rally in the eighth inning, they beat the Angels 3-2 and avoided setting the major-league record for most losses in a season, for at least one day. Andrew Benintendi delivered the go-ahead RBI single one pitch after a pop up eluded Los Angeles second baseman Jack Lopez.

Earlier in the night, Sox general manager Chris Getz acknowledged the team's repugnant reality by issuing an apology to fans when he addressed a large crowd of reporters and cameras.

“Our fans certainly don't deserve to go through anything like this,” Getz said. “I know they pay money to go to games and watch games. They look to watch the Chicago White Sox as a positive outlet, but we haven't been able to provide too many positive outcomes throughout the season.”

Instead of 120 losses, what if the Sox owned the Angels' current record of 63-93? Would things be any different?

Well, yes, much less embarrassment. When it comes to the future of the team, not really. Everyone knew in April this would be a rebuilding season for the Sox and that part certainly hasn't changed.

“We're clearly in a rebuild,” Getz said. “When you've got this many losses, the one thing it does provide is clarity and direction on where you need to go as an organization.”

Losing 100 games happens all the time in MLB. How the White Sox reached record-breaking levels of bad is difficult to fathom.

Of course, there are the usual complaints about ownership not spending money and the organization lacking basic resources. But let's try to explain why this particular team is losing ugly.

It's actually pretty simple. Three of the projected offensive stars — Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez — all went on the injured list early in the season. Moncada never really came back. He's with the team now, but isn't playing.

Then their core group of position players — Robert, Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets and Benintendi — have all had career-worst seasons, or close to it. Benintendi's bat came alive in the second half of the season and he still has a meager .676 OPS.

None of the many young position players promoted to the big leagues did any significant damage. Not Oscar Colas, Lenyn Sosa, Corey Julks, Korey Lee, Brooks Baldwin, Miguel Vargas or Zach DeLoach. Veteran free agents like Kevin Pillar, Robbie Grossman and Nick Senzel were no help and quickly released.

Starting pitching felt like a bright spot behind first-time starter Garrett Crochet, but the White Sox rank just 26th in starter ERA. But whenever they took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning, it usually didn't last because the Sox led the majors with 36 blown saves.

The Orioles went from 110 losses to 101 wins in just two years between 2021 and '23, but a rapid turnaround seems less likely for the White Sox. For starters, they can pick no higher than No. 10 in next year's MLB Draft. When the Orioles and Astros were tanking hard in recent years, they were rewarded with the first overall selection.

“The rules are the rules,” Getz said. “I don't spent too much time calling the Commissioner's Office hoping that they're going to change the rule for us to get the top pick next year.”

Why not try? The NBA once gave the Cleveland Cavaliers extra draft picks after owner Ted Stepien traded so many away,

When it comes to next season, the White Sox couldn't sign any big-money free agents if they tried. And Getz acknowledged they will not try.

“I can assure you that it won't be the top of the (free-agent) market,” he said, “but there are going to be other opportunities to go out there and sign players to help us.”

Getz tried to promote the positives. The farm system is in better shape after getting prospects in return for Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer, Lucas Giolito, etc. And he's made improving the infrastructure a priority, making changes to international scouting and the analytics department.

Of course, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf did not speak to reporters, but Getz passed along an update on his boss.

“It's been very difficult for him,” Getz said. “He feels the pain of the fans. He's not proud of the state of our major league club.”

The Sox should at least give every dog a rain check to return Wednesday. Don't mess with a winning formula.