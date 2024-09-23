Long Grove gas station proposal raises concerns

Rendering of the proposed QuikTrip in Long Grove. It will receive a planning and zoning hearing Oct. 1. Courtesy of Long Grove

A proposed gas station at the corner of Route 83 and Route 53 in Long Grove is fueling protests among its prospective neighbors.

QuikTrip, which has locations nationwide, including one in Addison, has plans to put 16 pumps and three diesel bays with an auto diesel component as well as a car wash on the now vacant piece of land.

Rendering of the proposed QuikTrip at Route 83 and Route 53 in Long Grove that has prompted concerns among neighbors. Courtesy of Long Grove

But the proposal could contain more than a gas station and car wash. The plan also calls for development of the surrounding area. Suggested uses include a possible warehouse and a hotel.

In addition to a sidewalk along Route 83, the developer has proposed an entrance from Route 83 that would line up with a signal at the Route 53/Route 83 intersection.

Drawings showing the diesel bays at the proposed QuikTrip in Long Grove. Courtesy of Long Grove

The Long Grove Village Board first heard the plan in December. The village’s plan commission and zoning board of appeals has a hearing set for Oct. 1.

Jane Ware, who lives in the nearby Lakes of Long Grove subdivision, said there are more than 500 signatures on a petition opposed to the development.

She said neighbors are especially concerned about the diesel pumps serving as a potential draw for truck traffic from Route 53.

“Besides that, this gas station would be within practically 500 feet of two other gas stations,” she said, referring to two stations facing each other diagonally across the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Route 83.

Rendering of the 16 pumps proposed for the QuikTrip in Long Grove. Courtesy of Long Grove

“But the main thing that people are really up in arms about is that it's going to be a 24/7 gas station,” she said. “We don’t need that in Long Grove.”

She worried children from a neighboring subdivision in Buffalo would be in danger trying to cross over Route 83 and Route 53 to shop at the convenience store.

Skyler Evans, real estate project manager for QuikTrip, told the village board in December the company started in 1958 and remains family owned.

He said it donates 5% of its profits annually to nonprofits and charities. He also touted its food, saying it serves fresh sandwiches every day. In addition, he said surveillance cameras on the site would include facial recognition.

Evans said the architecture would do its best to match the architectural style of surrounding buildings, including Sunset Foods.

“We don’t want to be a sore thumb sticking out,” Evans said.

GW Properties, which developed property nearby at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads, is scouting potential tenants, including a 99-unit hotel.