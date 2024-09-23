Elgin man charged with leaving scene of fiery Bartlett crash

The 2020 Ford F-150 whose Elgin driver was charged with fleeing the scene of an early Monday crash in Bartlett with another vehicle whose injured driver and passenger were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

An Elgin man is charged with fleeing the scene of a fiery two-vehicle collision that injured two people early Monday morning in Bartlett.

Daniel Guzman, 38 faces Class 2 felony and Class 4 felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury, and a Class A misdemeanor for reckless driving, police said. He also was cited for failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Bartlett police reported that officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of West Bartlett Road and Illinois Route 25.

Following their investigation, police alleged that Guzman had been driving a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup at high speed southbound on Route 25 when the vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Dodge Nitro.

The impact caused the Ford F-150 to ignite, and was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Witnesses helped rescue the driver and passenger of the Dodge Nitro, while Guzman reportedly ran from the scene, authorities said. Bartlett police said he was later arrested with assistance from the South Elgin Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Nitro were injured and taken to local hospitals. West Bartlett Road and Route 25 were closed for approximately 90 minutes during the initial crash investigation.

Guzman was transported to the Kane County jail, where he is awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.